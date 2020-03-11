HCA senior says goodbye to Scoop

Editor's note: Sandra Han was a Scoop journalist for two years. A student at Harvest Christian Academy, she is now a senior and preparing to graduate and begin a new chapter of her life. We at The Scoop and The Guam Daily Post, thank Sandra for sharing her time and talent with us over the years, and bid her a fond farewell.
The Scoop program has undoubtedly been one of the most impactful experiences of my high school career. When my friend first forwarded the application form to me over WhatsApp two years ago, I expected something along the lines of an online class: impersonal, mostly ineffective and filled with lectures.
Instead, I found something entirely different: cheerful advisers, a dozen like-minded peers and agency with our voices. Our unorthodox ideas weren’t dismissed, they were encouraged. We were sent out to conduct interviews and cover events; I still remember how excited I was to get our press badges.
If we saw an issue, we could write about it. We could put our voices out there for the world to see, and no one would dismiss them. They might disagree, yes, but not belittle. That kind of agency and platform was rare, and I loved The Scoop for it.
Coming to this decision was difficult. The only thing to say about the circumstances is that I felt like I’d given everything I could. But I will always be grateful to The Scoop for what it gave back: a stronger voice, confidence and a passion for journalism that will go a long way.