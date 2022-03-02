ENGLISH CLASSES: Instructor Eduardo Cruz, center, stands with his class this semester at the University of Guam's English Language Institute, which offers a 13-week program to help non-English speaking individuals improve their English writing, conversation skills and reading comprehension. This academic year, the institute has welcomed seven international students from off island, its first since the start of the pandemic. In back row, from left, are Cheng-en Wu, Arina Jung, Mihyang Oh, Jumi Kim and Eun Dongjin. In front row are Xianhua Lu, Mei-chu Yeh, Arina Jung, Nahang Lee, UOG English Language Institute Instructor Eduardo Cruz, Natsume Shigetomi, Dohee Ko and Changmin Yeo. Photo courtesy of the University of Guam