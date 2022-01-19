JFK students continue efforts to help fellow students, community

John F. Kennedy High School students made it a point this past holiday season to continue their school's tradition of giving back to the community.
“Even with lost time, the moments we make can’t be replaced. I am proud to be part of a school that has consistently hosted toiletry drives, canned food drives, Zumba fundraisers, beach clean up, bus stop painting, and spreading Christmas cheer to the elderly and frontline workers, and much more,” said Sophia Torcelino, the Class of 2022 president.
Torcelino led a year’s gift wrapping fundraiser in December. She said in spite of the harsh pandemic regulations, JFK students treasure their time together.
On a personal level, she said she enjoys gift-wrapping as an activity to alleviate stress and bond with peers. In a pandemic-worn environment, she said it was import to focus on helping each other and the island community.
“It shows how much the JFK Class of 2022 and clubs appreciate their school community, as well as the desire to make the Guam community a little brighter,” Torcelino said.