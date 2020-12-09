The holiday season for Guam this year is drastically different as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a number of residents to turn to online shopping instead of visiting local stores with family and friends.
Among those who are purchasing gifts online is Angela Duenas, a real estate broker at Century 21.
"I feel like many have turned to online shopping recently, and more or so for Christmas because of COVID," Duenas said.
The U.S. Post Office on Guam has seen a dramatic increase in packages since the pandemic first hit the island in March. More people took to shopping online both for health and safety reasons, but also to purchase things that were flying off local shelves.
The U.S. Postal Service has already had to hire people to handle the spike in the number of packages that has rivaled a typical holiday season, said Guam Postmaster Tammy Schoenen.
"We responded to the increase in package volume coming in to Guam by hiring more than a dozen new employees," Schoenen has said, adding that more people will be hired to help manage another increase in packages with the holiday season.
The total volume of mail entering Guam in August increased more than 40% over the same month in 2019. The August mail volume was 25% higher than the mail volume during December 2019, she has said.
Health and safety concerns
Notre Dame High School senior Aliña Gumataotao said she has noticed a sudden increase in her peers' online shopping activity.
"A lot of people I know have been turning to online shopping now more than ever before," Gumataotao said. "They might feel that it is safer to buy something online than to physically go into stores. With online shopping, they lessen the chances of risking their health."
Gumataotao did her fair share of shopping online before the pandemic, but she has since become a frequent online shopper.
The concern for her safety heavily influenced her transition from in-store to online shopping.
"My online shopping has definitely gone up a notch during this pandemic. Since I am not able to walk into certain stores and buy the things I need, I have been resorting to purchasing my necessities online. I find it more convenient, actually," Gumataotao said.
Duenas' transition to more online shopping has been a little more reluctant.
"I rarely shop online. I don't like waiting for my goodies, but for Christmas this year due to COVID I did all my shopping online to avoid the stores," said Gumataotao, noting concerns about health and safety.
For many on the island, holiday shopping is a fun and festive activity. Shopping malls are usually decked out in holiday decorations and stores are packed with patrons searching for the perfect gift while it's still on the shelves.
This year, though, the increase in online shopping for Guam consumers amid the pandemic will likely change the holiday shopping culture.
Gumataotao believes that "with more people shopping online this year, shipping times might be delayed."
"Everyone might be looking to order gifts online, especially gifts you can't find on Guam, so it might slow down the delivery of merchandise being bought," she said.
Missing the music, merriment
However, for those who placed their orders early, like Duenas, the shipping time may not be an issue.
"I was surprised how fast my Christmas items came in," Duenas said, noting she ordered in early November. "A few years ago, I ordered some stuff online for Christmas and it took forever and barely made it in time."
While she's pleased with her online purchases for the holidays, Duenas admitted she'll miss the Christmas merriment that comes with shopping at brick-and-mortar stores.
"We will miss out on the warm holiday feeling we get when window shopping or actually walking around the mall with friends and family," she said. "Seeing the lights and hearing the music will be missed. For me, this is very sad."