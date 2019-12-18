For many Guam students, sports is an important part of their high school years.
Now that Guam Department of Education and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam are splitting up, student athletes are worried about what this might mean for their teams.
Many students are wondering what kinds of eligibility standards will be changed and whether the same requirements will stay in place.
With the third quarter of the sports season coming up, students such as Monique Vieux are continuing to voice their concerns. “I play soccer and volleyball ... if we (Guam High School) were only to go against private schools, that would really affect our competition.”
Other students, like Allison Maurice who is in Tri-M Music Honor Society, is an Ambassador Girl Scout, and also participates in tennis and paddling, have a different opinion.
“I think that the split could be beneficial for students like me because the less schools we play, the shorter seasons we’ll have, which will give us more time to do other extracurriculars," Maurice said.
This summer, the Guam Education Board voted that GDOE no longer participate in the IIAAG league. In spite of protests which have gotten louder these past few weeks, GDOE will no longer participate in the IIAAG, effective January 2020.
In short, public schools will be entering their own league in the new GDOE Interscholastic Sports Association. While there have been overtures from GDOE to private schools to participate in ISA, it's unclear how this is going to play out. It seems this new situation means that private schools will only play against private schools, and public schools will only play against public schools during the regular season. However, there is a possibility that leagues will be able to play against each other after the official sport seasons.
Superintendent Jon Fernandez has said, “We also recognize the value of the camaraderie that has been built through competition amongst GDOE, Guam High and private school student-athletes. Because of this, we wanted to open up the possibility of continued competition through the third and fourth quarter of this school year.”
Just as recently as a month ago, coaches still were uncertain about the effect of GDOE having its own league on interscholastic high school athletic competition, according to Post files. Saint Paul Christian School coach Neil Pineda stated, “In my opinion, there should never have been a split for a tiny student population as Guam ... As for my St. Paul team we are just preparing like we are going to play both public and private schools till they tell us different.”
Overall, Maurice likes to look for the positive side of the split. “Sometimes it’s good to see things from a new perspective, hopefully the changes will bring some of that with them.”