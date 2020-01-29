Program introduces today's youth to global issues

Editor's note: Scoop reporter Kaitlyn Wolfley attended the Harvard Model Congress Asia earlier this month in Japan and shares her experiences.
You might’ve heard the saying, “Youth are our future,'' especially in the recent youth-led movements. Generation Z, children born between 1995 and 2015, is known to embrace change and programs such as Harvard Model Congress Asia, designed to help kids from middle school to high school ages to hone leadership skills.
In fact, from the official HMCA website, their mission states, “To educate and foster the next generation of global leaders by offering a truly interactive program, featuring one-on-one communication with Harvard students, debate on pressing global issues, and cross-cultural connections among delegates from throughout Asia and around the world.”
HMCA is a type of political simulation, where students are assigned a role to represent a country or politician, and a committee - such as various United Nations councils or the United States Congress - then debate about recent events, with the goal of reaching some sort of solution that is formalized in a resolution or legislation.
This year, the 2020 HMCA conference was held in Tokyo, Japan. Over 15 international schools from countries including Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, and India were present at the conference. Many of these students had attended this conference multiple times, but this was the first year students from Guam had attended in over four years.
After a nerve-wracking audition process, I was accepted into the HMC program along with four other students. We met at least once a week with our sponsoring teacher to research our assigned roles or brush up on our public speaking skills.
Since the audition itself was to prepare a speech and present it in front of several teachers, we were familiar with the feeling of getting up in front of an audience and trying your best not to show how nervous you really were. This was crucial since the conference was made up of several meetings where each student had to present their ideas in front of 30 to 100 students.
I was a representative of Afghanistan in the United Nations Human Rights Council, which was a challenge for me because I my knowledge of this country was limited but my job was to represent its ideals. I spent hours learning the laws, policies, and government of this nation. I constantly worried I wasn’t prepared enough, or even worse - I was preparing too much and wasting my time.
Luckily, as soon as we landed in Tokyo we were able to meet other schools who were participating in the competition. I soon realized these kids were just as nervous as I was and I felt a lot better.
Over the next three days, we sat in committee meetings debating topics such as drug trafficking in Latin America, or the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and how best to solve these problems. I met so many kids from different backgrounds and though most of us didn’t want to pursue a career in politics, we realized that practicing public speaking in front of such a diverse audience and the opportunity to gain knowledge of how various governments work, would benefit us in the future.
Overall, it was a fantastic experience and I encourage anyone interested to research the conference and start a representing group from their own school. At the very least, it’s extremely important to keep up with current events and look into different political topics - even if you don’t feel you’re ‘politically inclined’ or usually get involved in those type of things.