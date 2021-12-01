The construction industry plays a large role in Guam's economy, hiring thousands of local residents, but it is also the most significant employer of H-2B workers.
According to Greg Massey, the administrator for the Alien Labor Processing and Certification Division of the Guam Department of Labor, H-2B workers are essential in the cyclical construction industry.
"Without a healthy and flexible construction workforce, economic activity is stifled as businesses are unable to build, expand or renovate their facilities," he said.
"Having the H-2B (program) does not inhibit jobs but facilitates them by allowing contractors who could not otherwise have jobs to do contracts," Massey said, addressing one of the common misunderstandings of the program.
One prime example is the military buildup in Guam. Local construction companies couldn't take on some of these projects without the help of H-2B workers, as Guam's local skilled workforce isn't sufficient to fill the demands of these larger and simultaneously ongoing projects.
There are various programs on island to help local people gain these skills but many residents pass them over for administrative positions. Many of the construction jobs, however, pay well and can be a stepping stone to larger opportunities.
"We have many ways that the youth can get the skills they need to enter these jobs through the Guam Trades Academy or through registered apprenticeship programs," Massey said.
"Also, once they become skilled workers, they can command wages of $15-$19 (an hour) depending on their trade. Much more than a job at the hotel or in retail. But to become a skilled worker, they must obtain the skills and work in the industry for 1-4 years. It's hard work and difficult, but they also will have the skills to help their families and friends with their own houses. Doesn't everyone need a carpenter, mason or electrician in the family?"
Help from close by
The H-2B program predominantly employs the following skilled workers: carpenters, cement masons, reinforcing metalworkers, heavy equipment operators, and electricians. With increased construction activity from the military buildup and other projects, "(the) program allows these contractors the flexibility to respond to these needs with already skilled workers and to immediately scale back down as projects complete," Massey said.
As of September 2021, Guam employs a construction craft workforce of 1,683 workers, 99.59% of whom are from the Philippines. The remaining workers are from New Zealand, Australia and South Korea, respectively.
Massey explains that contractors mostly employ Filipino workers because of their geographic proximity to Guam.
Additionally, workers can fit well into the community since Guam is similar to the Philippines in culture and climate. While Guam benefits from the H-2B program, foreign workers are fairly compensated.
"The average construction wage in the Philippines is $1.22 per hour. For deployments in Guam, the lowest prevailing wage (painter) is $14.87 per hour. The numbers speak for themselves," Massey said.
To enforce fair treatment in accordance with the law, the wages and rates are updated every two years and apply to H-2B workers and U.S. resident workers who work in the same occupational categories.
Also, employers undergo field inspections, random audits and reviews of reports that are submitted on a monthly basis to ensure compliance with wages and other program requirements. When violations occur, penalties range up to $500 or $25,000 per violation for repeated or willful noncompliance.