After the pandemic lockdown took place in March, many turned to new hobbies to keep themselves occupied throughout the stay-at-home order.
Seventeen-year-olds Alyssa Tsuji, Lina Sakane and Nickaela Cura recently decided to turn a quarantine hobby into a small business to make money from the comfort of their home.
After making a gift for a friend out of fabric and the constant practice of crafting during quarantine, the three girls thought of a creative way to use the leftover material and decided to make scrunchie hair ties and sell them.
In August, they began to plan out their Instagram business and strategize ways to effectively promote their product.
After two months of planning, the three began promoting their scrunchies on their Instagram page @kiseki.gu.
"Kiseki is our small business, and we currently sell handmade silk scrunchies for $3," Sakane said.
"We named our small business Kiseki because in Japanese it translates to a miracle. Just like how we advertise our scrunchies to be – a miracle to the hair," added Tsuji.
Their Instagram page built a following of 110 people in the span of a month.
"Social media has helped shape our business to reach out to people outside our friend group and to the public," Tsuji said. "With the help of social media, we are able to communicate with our customers and provide the best service we can."
New possibilities
The three girls are seniors at John F. Kennedy High School. As graduation approaches, they are on the search for a career path. They believe their experience in the small business realm has opened their eyes to new possibilities.
"I wanted to work in the travel and tourism industry, and I never thought about going into entrepreneurship. However, starting our small business definitely got me interested," Cura said.
Sakane also has been motivated by her small business partnership.
"I have always had an interest in the business field and dreamed of starting my own business ever since. Running our business, Kiseki, has really inspired me to continue to pursue a career in entrepreneurship," she said.
Crisis and opportunity
When asked about COVID-19's effect on their small business, the teens responded positively. They believe that they would have never acted on their interest in the business if it were not for the lockdown that occurred in March.
"The pandemic left all three of us with boredom, and one of us brought up the idea of creating a business with the time we have on our hands, which led to the creation of our company, Kiseki," Tsuji said. "Without the lockdown, we would have never had the time to do so."
Though they have made money, the teens believe the experience they have had in the small business realm has also taught them valuable lessons.
"It has definitely taught me a few lessons when starting a business from scratch and making our own products as well," Tsuji said.
Learning on the job
Cura said she has learned the importance of finance.
"As I handle the finance of our business, I learned about the importance of sales and budgeting and how to make better financial decisions," Cura said.
Sakane has learned life and business skills through her experiences.
"I've learned multiple valuable lessons through running Kiseki, but one significant lesson I've learned is that we should never be afraid to take risks. If we never took the risk to start Kiseki, we would have never had the chance to meet our supporting customers nor have the opportunity to speak on a platform like this," Sakane said.
For more about the teen-run business, Kiseki, you can find the girls on Instagram @kiseki.gu.