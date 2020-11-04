With social distancing restrictions still in effect, local organizations around the island had to dish up creative ways of celebrating Halloween traditions that usually had children walking door to door.
The island is still in the middle of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, which restricts congregating in groups of more than five people unless you're from the same household.
Additionally, when in public, residents are required to wear face masks and stay at least 6 feet away from others outside of their homes.
However, organizations on Guam took the potential gain of the lockdown circumstances and have spun it into a new light.
One of the many notable events to take place on Oct. 31 was a Halloween drive-thru extravaganza at the Asan-Maina Community Center.
From 6 to 8 p.m., the drive-thru included a haunted house atmosphere that many trick-or-treaters got to experience.
Treats were passed out by volunteers who strictly adhered to Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 guidelines.
The Piti Mayor's Office was among those who also participated with not-so-spooky events with a drive-thru trick-or-treat event.
Treats were handed out to cars filled with children dressed as their favorite superheroes. One stand-out treat was an ice cream sundae that made for an enjoyable car ride home for many kids.
GPO
Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning held a "Curbside Trick-or-Treat" event near the parking lot of the former Chuck E. Cheese's.
The main parking lot was under the watch of traffic guards who led the way to the stall where treats awaited. While the line of cars wound through the parking lot and even out onto the road, the teams of volunteers quickly passing out treats with a cheery "Happy Halloween" kept the cars flowing smoothly.
In addition to sweet treats, many children also received goodie bags with school supplies.