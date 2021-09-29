SAT testing continues; many colleges extend optional test policy

The SATs continue to be available to Guam high school students for students who opt to take it even if the college they may be hoping to get into has made the standardized test optional.
Father Duenas Memorial School and St. John's School continue to administer the SATs on Saturdays.
The schools' websites listed the following test dates:
• Oct. 23: late registration ends Oct. 1;
• Dec. 11: early registration ends Nov. 5, late registration ends Nov. 19;
• Feb. 12, 2022: early registration ends Jan. 7, 2022, late registration ends Jan. 21, 2022;
• April 2, 2022: early registration ends Feb. 25, 2022, late registration ends March 11, 2022;
• June 11, 2022: early registration ends May 6,2022, late registration ends May 20, 2022;
• July 16, 2022: early registration ends June 17, 2022, late registration ends June 24.
Guam Adventist Academy follows the test schedule noted on the College Board website at https://collegereadiness.collegeboard.org/sat/register/dates-deadlines, though Saturday test dates are moved to Sundays. So the next test date students can still register for is listed as Nov. 6 on the College Board website but that will be administered at GAA on Nov. 7, officials confirmed.
The College Board test dates are:
• Nov. 6: registration deadline Oct. 8, late registration Oct. 26;
• Dec. 4: registration deadline Nov. 4, late registration is Nov. 23;
• March 12, 2022: registration deadline Feb. 11, 2022, late registration March 1, 2022;
• May 7, 2022: registration deadline April 8, 2022, late registration April 26, 2022;
• June 4, 2022: registration deadline May 5, 2022, late registration May 25, 2022.
According to notices sent to students, COVID-19 protocols are followed and include temperature checks upon arrival and limited capacity in classrooms. Masks are required during the test.
'Test-optional policy'
Last year, many colleges and universities across the nation made the SAT an optional portion of their admissions requirement in light of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing local governments to shut down schools. And this year, public and private schools have extended that policy, some permanently and some for another year.
The Brown University website states: "Brown will extend our test-optional policy to all first-year, transfer and Resumed Undergraduate Education applicants in the 2021-2022 admission cycle."
"As with every aspect of the admission process, this policy will be evaluated again before the 2022-2023 application cycle begins," according to the Brown website.
While the school does encourage applicants to take the SAT or ACT and submit test scores as part of the admission process this year, officials underscore how the standardized test scores are "considered in the context of all the other information we have about a candidate." More importantly, the university doesn't penalize students who can't take the tests.
"Students who are not able to submit scores this year will not be disadvantaged in our admission process, and we will look to other aspects of the application, from course grades and curricular challenge to insight from counselors and teachers, to assess academic preparation," the website states.
"While standardized testing has long been a component of our holistic admission process, it has always been one among many components that we consider. Testing can be informative, but is only one part of a much larger and more important story about an individual applicant."