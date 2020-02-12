SAT tests and students' educational future

Many high school students feel the pressure of getting good grades and participating in many extracurricular activities to make their college applications unique.
Also daunting are the tests that most colleges require, such as the SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) and ACT (American College Testing). According to the Princeton Review, the SAT has two sections, Math and Evidence-Based Reading and Writing. On the other hand, the ACT has four sections – English, Reading, Math and Science. The essay portions of both tests are optional, but some colleges may require you to take them.
Money, money, money
A major concern for students is the amount of money it will cost to take the tests and pay additional fees they may require. According to the College Board, the SAT registration fee is $47.50, but if you choose to add the essay portion, it will cost $64.50. According to the Princeton Review, the ACT will cost $50.50, but if you choose to add the essay portion, it will cost $67. Although these prices are high, there is financial assistance available. Counselors and local programs, such as Educational Talent Search, offer help on fee waivers for students.
Timing
Most students take these tests in their junior year to experience what it is like and to know what they need to work on to improve their score in the future. Students have the option of taking it more than once, but the fees have to be paid every time the tests are taken.
Cerila Rapadas, a senior at the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, took the SAT twice in her junior year and once in her senior year. She recommends that others take it more than once because some have reached their target score on their second or third attempt.
“Don’t be nervous, it doesn’t have to be your last time taking the test,” Rapadas said.
Study and preparation
Some feel unprepared for the tests. Prepping for them is stressful, because it requires a lot of effort. Some ways that students study and prepare include buying a workbook, getting tutored or using online material. With her busy schedule, Rapadas took advantage of the free practice tests on the Khan Academy website.
A useful tip she shared was to “go back and write down questions you got wrong; pinpoint, and work on, your areas of weakness.”
Others also take advantage of SAT classes offered by various tutoring services. This is the case for St. John’s School sophomore, Darya Ouhadi. She attends an SAT prep class at Ivy Educational Services in Tamuning.
Does it even matter?
The stress takes a toll on students because the tests are some of the biggest factors in determining your acceptance to a college. Rapadas is well aware that test scores aren’t the only make-or-break factors in college admissions. Between a high and low test score, there is a gray area with other important factors that help college admission officers make a decision on one’s acceptance.
Matua Salas, a junior in George Washington High School, doesn’t plan on taking the SATs because he wants to attend a college with open enrollment. The University of Guam is an example of a school that provides a good education but doesn't require students to stress out.
Whether or not you’ve figured out what college to attend, it doesn't hurt to do your own research on the SATs. Depending on your goals for the future, the SAT may not be the only test to take. Some colleges also require the ACT. There is also a military option, in which case one has to take the ASVAB.