Scholarships available for students interested in cultural, environmental preservation

Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian is announcing a scholarship program for youth leaders in high school and college who are enthusiastic about cultural and environmental preservation.
"The community has rallied behind PLSR in our advocacy work over the years and we now have a special opportunity to give back by encouraging our youth to champion the perpetuation of our culture and protection of our sacred spaces," said PLSR President Jessica Nangauta.
The three categories for the scholarships are Water Protectors, Climate Change Responders and Mañaina Defenders. Awardees of each category will receive $500, which may be used toward tuition or other expenses the students may have.
To be eligible, applicants must be Guam residents and enrolled in a local high school, University of Guam, or Guam Community College for academic school year 2021-2022. They must also have a passion for creating positive change in the community.
Applicants must provide a written essay or 60-second video with an overview of an issue they prioritize and reflect a connection to and understanding of the issue.
The essay or video should also explain or provide examples of any school or community work they have done to address the issue and any future goals they have for community work. Financial needs may also be included in the submission and may be considered by reviewers. The essay should be one to two pages or at least 500 words.
For the essay, applicants should include the following information: Name, age, school, contact number and email, and parent contact information (if the applicant is 17 or younger).
Applicants must also submit a letter of recommendation from an adviser or mentor.
If chosen, awardees are required to commit to 16 hours or more of community service for their issue with Prutehi Litekyan or local advocacy organization Protect Guam Water. For more information, email litekyan.opa@gmail.com.