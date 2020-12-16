Guam law requires children from ages 5-18 to attend school but the current pandemic is making the situation tough.
To begin with, not all children have home environments that are supportive of education – and those difficulties have been magnified in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, about 500 of the roughly 30,000 Guam Department of Education students haven't been in attendance this school year.
GDOE officials have worked with local mayors, social workers and others to try to find these students and ensure they are enrolled. At the start of the school year in August, there were about 4,000 students who hadn't yet registered for either learning at home via online or hard copy, or on-campus learning. Then, with an increase in COVID-19 cases, the governor declared the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and shut down all schools and much of the island.
This made school attendance a challenge as learning online comes with its its own issues.
GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez and Robert Kelley, the assistant head of school at St. John's School, shared their experiences regarding the issue.
"An estimated 30% of the student population (under GDOE) have limited or no access to technology and the internet," said Kelley. "It's one of the reasons why DOE went for their three-pronged approach this year."
Kelley is especially attentive regarding absences at St. John's School.
"We are fortunate in our community that virtually all of our kids have computers, and the very small number that don't have computers, the school was able to arrange a loaner for them," he stated.
GDOE learning options
To counteract the accessibility problems presented by online learning, GDOE presented students with three options for schooling during the pandemic: face-to-face instruction; online learning from home; or hard copy learning from home. The hard copy model of learning stemmed from the need to accommodate students who did not feel comfortable going back to school, but also did not have the equipment needed for online education.
These three options were reduced to two when the governor announced PCOR1 and signed an executive order prohibiting face-to-face instruction. This order came just days before GDOE was to start the new school year.
"We were anticipating that anyone who had not registered for one of the models of learning (over the summer) would just show up on the first day of school," said Fernandez.
"We were comforted by the fact that if we opened up the school year ... that they would just show up to the school sites and we could account for them. When we didn't have the chance to do face-to-face instruction, we had to really work hard to track down these students," he explained.
A few weeks into the school year, the number of absent students dropped to 2,700 and that number has now gone down to around 500 students.
GDOE is trying to find alternative ways to reach these students.
Daily absence
Beyond these 500 unreachable students, GDOE must also handle regular absences from online school.
"During this pandemic situation, we know that a lot of our families are going through some difficult times. Their jobs are lost or furloughed ... so we're not really trying to take a very punitive stance ... (and) start reporting parents for not sending their kids to school," Fernandez said.
Even so, teachers are trained to track the attendance of students online to ensure that they are not taking advantage of the online system of learning. Frequent absences will prompt the school to investigate by contacting the child's parents.
Despite the logistical issue presented by the pandemic, Kelley and Fernandez both believe that the education system as a whole will be improved as a result of the pandemic. The rapid adaptation and exposure to new technology have given teachers the opportunity to utilize new tools in engaging with their students.