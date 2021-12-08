Public school students have been divided on the decision to have all 24,000 students return to attending classes in person, five days a week.
Many Guam Department of Education students have gone from going to school five days a week, to learning online, to going to school two or three times a week, and now back to five days a week.
That's just since the school year started in August.
In an attempt to maintain lower daily student numbers for in-school learning, Jay Zablan started an online petition on Nov. 15 to keep school populations divided into two groups, called cohorts, with each group attending in-person classes on alternating days.
The Simon Sanchez High School student believes the cohorts allowed a safer school environment during the pandemic.
"I feel like it has to happen, to keep not only the students but the staff safe as well. I also believe that the safety measures provided by the school are easier implemented in cohort systems," Zablan said.
Though the petition gathered 2,149 signatures within a couple of weeks, the Guam Education Board voted to return to a five-day school week on Nov. 29. Up until then, GDOE students had been attending classes in two groups on alternating days, which meant it took two weeks to get five instructional days.
Superintendent Jon Fernandez and his deputy superintendents did say that the constant changes, from the two previous school years and the current year as well, meant students were falling behind.
Last month, as officials were debating the return to classes five days a week, Fernandez also expressed concerns that GDOE students were falling behind their peers. He noted that many schools in the states, as well as private schools and Department of Defense Education Activity schools in Guam, had already returned to attending classes all week.
GDOE officials said there are layers of measures that are used together to help prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, in schools. These measures include mask-wearing, hand sanitization and some level of social distancing.
Zablan and other students, while respecting the decision, said they still worry about their health and safety as they return to school campuses, classrooms, hallways and gyms that are filled with students seated or standing closer than 6 feet apart in some cases.
But there are students who agree and wholeheartedly support returning students to classrooms five days a week.
John F. Kennedy High School student Ivan Aguilar posted his reaction to the news on Instagram on Nov. 24, noting that his opinion was his alone and wasn't a reflection of the school or any student organization.
He said while many people voice concerns about social distancing at schools, they continue to participate in sports as well as other outside-of-school activities. He also noted that many students meet outside of school, where there are no staff to ensure that they practice social distancing or other safety measures.
"If they are really worried about COVID-19, why would they still meet their friends outside of school? Why would they still be in extracurricular activities?" Aguilar asked. He believes measures taken at schools will help ensure student safety.
"If you're arguing that we shouldn't go back to five days of learning because your health and safety are at risk at school, know that there are other places that have a lot of people; not just school," he said.
In addition to that, Aguilar believes that the five-day system is a gateway to youthful opportunities that are only offered in high school, including building friendships, relationships and memories. Aguilar believes that this form of learning will benefit GDOE students' futures.
"The five-day schedule will help us to get used to rigorous every day work and prepare us for the jobs in our future. Every single day we are falling behind on what we need to learn. For those who want to join going to the military, you need to learn for the ASVAB test. For those going to college, you need to learn for the SAT test," he said. "We're losing time for what we need for our future."
Whatever side of the argument they're on, the two contrasting opinions of the student body have come together and completed two weeks of face-to-face learning, five days a week.
However, concerns are mounting as reports of omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, spread around the globe. Even though it is safe to say the students have completed their first week of school without any major hitches, GDOE staff and students continue to work to ensure their safety with the increased numbers that flood school halls.
Supporting the petition
Among the supporters of Zablan's petition is Elisa Rose Padilla.
"I'm signing this petition because I know how quickly someone can contract and spread COVID and how suddenly the virus can put the immunocompromised into the hospital," Padilla wrote on the petition. "We all want things to be 'normal' and regain the ability to see our friends at school, etc., but using our own (and others') experiences and current factual knowledge regarding COVID prevention should ultimately be the Guam Board of Education's plan of action."
Janis Toves agreed.
"Safety is due to the amount of people on campus per day, yes learning loss is happening, however, learning loss is better than lives lost," Toves wrote.
Fellow student Tiffany Tamtreng said she felt unsafe "for the whole school population to be in one place at the same time."
"I feel there are no safety precautions in place for when students move class to class. Everyone is released at the same time. Whether it be break, lunch, or starting/after school. Don't forget the teachers. They have so much on their shoulders. Especially their worry for not only their students, but themselves," she said.
Supporting the return
Aguilar's video, which was shared on Instagram, has had more than 1,000 views to date. Among the responses were from students who thanked him for sharing his views and helping them make their own decision.
One student noted that they still have the option of returning to school under the online learning model.
GDOE officials have said that option remains open and that they are working on requests to switch from in-person to online learning.