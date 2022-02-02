Students interested in learning more about helping the community be more prepared to face emergencies are encouraged to participate in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency's Youth Preparedness Council.
Applications are being accepted through March 6.
"The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense encourage all qualified students 8th-11th grade to apply for the amazing opportunity," said Jaimie Franquez, GHS/OCD Whole Community Preparedness program manager.
"Guam was previously represented when a young lady from our community, Ms. Kiahna Espia, served as a council member for the region from 2016-2017. If selected, members have an opportunity to make a difference for the community by completing disaster preparedness projects not only locally, but nationally as well."
The Youth Preparedness Council, formed in 2012, engages members in local and national emergency preparedness projects. Over the course of a two-year term, members represent the youth perspective on emergency preparedness and share information with their communities. They also meet with FEMA on a regular basis to provide ongoing input strategies, initiatives and projects throughout the duration of their term.
How to apply
Youths across the nation have the opportunity to make a difference and transform the resilience and preparedness of their communities and beyond, according to the press release.
Applicants must also have:
• Participated in community activities.
• Served in a leadership role.
• Lived through a disaster and shared his or her experiences.
• Participated in a preparedness activity or training related to emergency preparedness.
Applications are available at https://community.fema.gov/applytoYPC.
For more information, contact Franquez at 671-688-0438 or via email at jaimie.franquez@ghs.guam.gov, or visit the Youth Preparedness Council website at https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/individuals-communities/youth-preparedness-council.