Stress and the lost balance between education and social interaction when students go from a traditional classroom setting to online learning are two of the issues students raise as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shape education.
Emmy Bawit, a 12th-grade student from John F. Kennedy High School, said the back and forth between face-to-face and online learning has added stress on her and her peers – on top of their worries of getting good grades and the fear of catching the coronavirus whether out in the community or at school.
"I think that everyone, especially the students, is affected by the whole pandemic and the switch to online (learning). Students don't have as much time in the classroom as we used to, and we're not learning as much," Bawit stated, adding that this is a common sentiment among her peers.
Bawit said when students get lower grades for assignments there's more stress, because that means more work is needed for students to recover from that setback.
"Anxiety's up; this whole thing is affecting our mental health significantly," the 12th grader said.
Another student, Tiyan High School junior Isabella Paco, said her experience with online learning has actually been positive but that also came at a price.
"Last year, I was doing really well online at the expense of not doing anything socially," Paco said. "I couldn't make friends."
Paco said she thrived with online work in that her grades improved and with it her class ranking. She said it helped that she didn't have to leave her house, giving her more time to do school work. Educational programs were also more accessible as she was able to complete three courses in one summer.
However, like Bawit, the stress that comes with studying amid a pandemic has taken a toll.
"I felt like a robot. I remember I wrote this piece, 'The Ode to My Grades,' (during) a time when I was overworked with assignments. I did not feel like a human anymore; I felt like I was just someone who brings work to the table," the junior said. "I do know that there are a lot of people who have it worse than me. (There are) more people who gave up on all of their assignments and stopped doing work because that was how hard it was."
What helps the students
Bawit mentioned how online resources like Khan Academy, peer-to-peer tutoring and having a strong connection with her teachers have helped alleviate her problems with learning.
The senior addressed how the most help she gets is from the teachers as they know what the students are going through.
"Reaching out to your teachers and just talking about how you're struggling and what they can do to help you with your problems in school helps a lot," she commented.
Similarly, Paco shared the same experience; receiving the most help from one or two of their teachers. Some teachers were able to reach out to them, lessen the assignments, do mental health checks and check up on their students during class. Paco expressed how these teachers were a big part of why they survived last school year.
"I just wish that people are more understanding because we are all going through a hard time right now," Paco continued.
Addressing student concerns
As the students' struggle with education during the pandemic continues to be rampant, the schools' assistance remains necessary to support the learning process.
Paul Lazarra, Tiyan High School counselor, stated how student motivation has notably dropped and the limited access to online resources, especially during the previous school year, proved to be quite the struggle for some students. While on the flip side, some students have been motivated to be more educated about using technology. Lazarra noted how the students are developing more professional etiquette regarding using online platforms like Zoom or by emailing their teachers.
"A lot of our students have fallen quite behind; I know that it has been said that one of the goals for the Guam Department of Education is to really try to get them back on track. That's also one of the reasons why we're currently offering night school," Lazarra said.
"GDOE has provided Community Learning Centers, laptops and MiFis for distribution for students to gain online access and along with Eskuelan Puengi (night school) during the Fall semester, which is something we've never really done before."
Schools give the option to do night school for credit recovery or at Asmuyao Community School. Lazarra mentioned that the Alternative Pathways Program could also be a possible resource, wherein students can attend Asmuyao Community School at no cost.
"In regards to the Second Chance Program (renamed to the Alternative Pathways Program), it is only available to graduating seniors who are lacking at least three credits or more during their senior year. They would need to speak to their counselor of their respective school to find out more details," Lazarra explained.
In addition, THS has a Professional Learning Community, wherein at a specific time of the day students can go to their teachers for intervention. Through this, the teachers can address the students' concerns or tutor them.
"One of the biggest issues is also the lack of awareness in terms of really being able to know what's out there," Lazarra mentioned. "We've been really trying to help assist students in addressing those concerns by providing them these avenues (for credit recovery and educational intervention)."