With the new semester starting up, high school students are encouraged to take advantage of credit recovery programs to catch up on credits for graduation.
Eskuelan Puengi, which is the CHamoru name for the Guam Department of Education's night school, is a free program funded by the U. S. Department of Education. This program gives students a chance to earn credit for courses they’ve failed in the regular school year, so they’re able to be on track for graduation.
Among the many students taking advantage of the program is Giavanni Mendiola, a junior enrolled in Southern High School’s Eskuelan Puengi. She is taking an English class.
“I failed last year due to being online, but night school has helped me get back on track with my classes,” she said.
Mendiola added that night school has helped herself and other classmates either catch up or get ahead to graduate earlier than their expected graduation year.
During this school year, the Guam Education Board gave schools a chance to implement a credit advancement program with their night school program. This gives students who aren’t failing a chance to take extra classes to exceed course requirements for graduation.
“An advantage this has for a student is it will allow them to complete core content area subjects sooner. They can take a half-day schedule in the last year (senior year),” said Sylvia Calvo, one of GDOE’s school program consultants.
Jezarae Salas, a sophomore from Okkodo High School, enrolled into Eskeuelan Puengi to make up World Geography credits.
“I skipped out during my freshman year and (night school) helped me catch up. Other students like myself are there for credit recovery too,” she said, adding she encourages students to take advantage of the school’s credit recovery program.
More learning opportunities
Outside of GDOE programs, there are other credit recovery opportunities.
Guam Trades Academy offers free courses for high school students for credit recovery or extra elective credits.
“Students may take free Construction Craft Laborer courses after school at the Guam Trades Academy in Tiyan and receive up to 2.5 credits upon completion of the curriculum,” said Joshua Blas, one of the GDOE’s project directors.
Students can advance their education with several programs from the University of Guam’s Dual Enrollment Program and Guam Community College’s Dual Enrollment Accelerated Learning, better known as the ‘DEAL’ Program. Both programs from the two institutions allow students to receive both college and high school credits upon completion.
Students may apply for financial assistance for both programs. Students interested in UOG’s Dual Enrollment can apply for aid with tuition and fees through UOG’s Advanced High Program. The College Access Challenge Grant Program may help students interested in GCC’s DEAL Program.
Interested students are encouraged to reach out to their school counselors for more information and obtain the registration forms regarding these various programs.