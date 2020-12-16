Teens share their views on the COVID-19 vaccine

On Tuesday, the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines arrived on island.
The governor's office announced that the Department of Public Health and Social Services will likely begin administering the vaccines this week. Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine requires two doses taken 21 days apart.
This first batch of 3,900 doses will be administered to front-line health care workers as well as elderly residents of long-term care facilities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Local and national health officials said as more vaccines are available, the general public will be vaccinated as well, if they choose.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of the vaccines for those ages 16 and older.
The Scoop reached out to some local teens with two questions:
- Would you take the vaccine? Why or why not?
- What is your family saying about the vaccine?
Here's what they said.
Sebastian Castro, senior at Harvest Christian Academy
Yes, I would take the vaccine. This vaccine is really what Guam has been waiting for. We need it to open up the economy, mainly because we are so reliant on tourism. Of course, with any drugs, there are risks, but with this COVID vaccine, I think the benefits far outweigh the risks.
My family supports the distribution of the vaccine, but they also stress that we should be monitoring people after giving the vaccine. They also say that social distancing and mask protocol needs to continue after this.
Victoria Wong, senior at Harvest Christian Academy
The prospect of a vaccine is definitely tempting because worries about COVID-19 have been looming over all of our heads for a majority of the past year. I won't be taking the vaccine as soon as it is available on Guam because I have already shown over the years that I react more than usual to most common types of vaccinations. However, it is possible that in the future I will take it, but at this time, I'd like to observe how the vaccine affects others long term or if there are any serious allergic reactions I should be aware of.
(My family is) excited at the prospect of some type of normalcy, but they still hold a few worries. For example, we still don't know how long the vaccine will be effective for, and the administration of two doses over a period of three weeks is still a relatively new method, which will be tested and examined now that the vaccine is FDA-approved.
Camille Manalo, junior at St. John's School
For me, it's not a matter of commitment but rather prioritization. Even if I could, I wouldn't get the vaccine as soon as possible because I know there are those who need it far more than I do – that is if I take the vaccine now, that potential protection and possibly immunization cannot go toward the population at high risk. When the vaccine becomes more readily available, I would certainly get it since it's better to have a chance of immunization rather than little to none.
As for my parents, they also think that it's best for the vaccines to be first distributed to those of high risk. Although further study is still needed with these newly developed vaccines, it's better to be safe and protected.
Blase Ramos, sophomore at St. John's School
I would take the vaccine, but I do know that there are many others out there who need it more than I do. The thousands of health care workers on this island, as well as the sizable high-risk populace or long-term care residents, would require the help of the vaccine to a much greater extent than I do. Nonetheless, as my main goals are to keep myself and my family safe and alleviate the paranoia of contracting the virus, I would accept receiving the vaccine.
Having said the former, my family would be open to taking the vaccine, but they would prefer to wait the situation out to make way for any alterations needed to make the vaccine more effective. The news of the vaccine being recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Association has been a discussion point. We have heard of the allergic reactions that many people had experienced with the vaccine, and as a family with many allergies, that is our only point of hesitancy in taking the vaccine at such an early time.
Aubryan Jo Muña, senior at St. Paul Christian School
I wouldn't take the vaccine. I haven't done much research, so later down the line my opinion may change, but as of right now, it remains a no. Just like my mother, I don't trust Bill Gates. He's a man who stands for depopulation of mankind, anyone would be skeptical of a person with those beliefs releasing the so-called "vaccine" of a pandemic. I know it's all mainly theories, but the government hasn't always been the most trustworthy. I wouldn't be shocked if somehow those who took the vaccine ended up passing away. It can easily be passed off as COVID, but there could be a hidden agenda behind it. Maybe, later in the future I'll take the vaccine when I do see honest results; but as of right now, I would like to refrain from being anyone's guinea pig. I can only hope and pray that there aren't any further intentions but helping our people. Our country is dwindling enough as it is, in terms of unification.
Well, my family personally prefers not to take it because as we've read about some people getting sick as there isn't a sure 100% guarantee of immunity just yet. That, as well as further complications regarding the second dose of vaccination. Plus, my parents have a distrust of Bill Gates during these times due to his previous statements; he had previously talked about his approval for the depopulation of mankind as a solution for certain worldwide issues. So, that's indeed a whole other level we had to consider. Yet ... I somehow feel like we're going to be forced or "required" to take the vaccine in order to return back to school/work or travel.
Derrick Yen, senior at St. John's School
I would take the vaccine because I don't see any reason not to, I know my immune system is fairly strong so even if I do get sick from it, I won't be too adversely affected. My only reservation is the availability, because If I were to take a vaccine, my only worry is if I'm taking one away from someone else. Of course if there's enough to go around, then I would be absolutely fine with taking it.
My mom and I have actually talked about getting the vaccine and asked if I would be interested in taking it. I said "sure" and she simply agreed. I've been taking vaccines since I was a baby, so my immediate family doesn't actually have many reservations about the COVID vaccine.