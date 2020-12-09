For many teenagers, the pandemic has not only impacted their high school experience but their family life as well.
Some families have been drawn closer to one another having to spend more time together at home, while others feel more separated from family members who live abroad and aren't able to visit because of the restrictions caused by the pandemic.
Anushka Basu and Sean Yoon are high school juniors whose different family circumstances illustrate the range of experiences being felt by teens.
"I would be grateful to COVID if it (were) just eradicated. Since my dad is in Korea and my brother is in the states, it would take longer for us to get together," said Yoon.
For Yoon, COVID-19 has had a huge impact on his family relationships. At a very early age, he and his mom moved to Guam. His dad continues to work in Korea to support the family.
"My mom used to be a college professor; (she) has a doctorate. However, my mom moved to Guam with my brother and I for the American education. She devoted her whole life to the doctorate and being a college professor, but she abandoned her career for us to get a better education on Guam and in the states," Yoon explained. "My brother is sometimes my guardian and sometimes my best friend. He always taught me a lesson about how to not be a rude person but be a good person. He always played with me when I was young."
Yoon's brother is now studying at the University of California, Berkeley. The pandemic has made their separation harder.
He typically visits his dad and brother during major holidays, summer and winter, but these plans have been canceled. With the current lockdown and restrictions on travel, Yoon is forced to stay on island.
Growing closer to family
Basu's situation is a stark contrast to Yoon's. She believes the restrictions that keep them home have actually helped bring her family closer together – and it's also improved her golf game.
"My dad, brother and I love to go golfing during the weekends," she said. "My family and I have set aside parts of our weekends to watch a movie or take a walk in our neighborhood, which helped build a stronger relationship with each other and take a break from school or work."
But even with the closer relationship, there still are things Basu said her parents don't really get.
"I think that my parents could do a better job in understanding that online school and school before COVID operate very differently and that there are a lot of new things that I have to stress about, especially now that everything is though a computer screen," she said.
Aiming for understanding
Basu wishes more adults would understand the stress and demand online school has on her and her peers. Online school is taxing and demotivating, she said.
Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center counselor Ovita Perez has said it's important for parents to at least try to understand what their teens are going through. Validation and acknowledgment of struggles and emotions are important for teenagers, now more than ever.
The pandemic has taken away the typical high school experience from teenagers, but it doesn't mean parents can't do family activities to fill in those holes and create long-lasting memories, she said.