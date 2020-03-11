“Will you go to prom with me?"
It can be a thrilling or terrifying question – oftentimes depending on whether you're on the asking or receiving end of the question.
As prom nears, many local high school students will be preparing to ask the question. Today, March 11, is National Promposal Day, a day set aside in honor of that potentially awkward or electrifying moment.
To celebrate National Promposal Day, teens share their attempts in finding a partner for their annual dance.
Miguel Hernandez
Miguel Hernandez, a senior at Father Duenas Memorial School, based his promposal on his partner’s interests. Since his date loves soccer, he created a soccer-themed board. Claiming that he wasn’t the most artistic person in the world, Hernandez found ideas on Pinterest and asked someone to help him with the art.
“I wrote a yes/no box to check off. In my promposal, the word ‘soccer’ had a soccer ball as the ‘O.’ I also had her jersey number and a Cougar paw,” Hernandez said.
The 17-year-old promposed at George Washington High School’s soccer field during an Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars game against Okkodo High School last season – knowing that she would be there because she was a starter for the AOLG team.
“I texted my friend to ask if she was playing, just in case. My friend helped record the scene,” Hernandez said.
The Santa Rita resident offered a few tips to other teens to ensure the promposal suits the potential date. He said the best method to figuring out the likes and dislikes of one’s prospective date is to network with his or her friends.
“Assuming is probably the worst thing you can do to a date or a person, rather. I saw it as a clean slate to present myself in front of my partner," he said.
He said the effort in creating a promposal counts, so don't worry if you're not creative. Before the night of the prom, Hernandez added, the man should ask and ensure he receives approval from his potential date’s parents.
“Be polite, don’t act like someone you’re not, and don’t overthink too much," he said.
Iana San Nicolas
Iana San Nicolas, a senior at Notre Dame High School, recycled a poster and sketched her designs during the weekend. Since her partner and she are fond of DC and Marvel, she centered the theme of the poster to her partner’s favorite superhero, Nightwing.
“I asked a really good friend of ours to help with the promposal. We discreetly told him to hang out with us after school," she said.
San Nicolas used colored permanent markers and a selection of blue paint for her board’s background. Since she loves art, creating her promposal was fun because she was able to illustrate and animate the poster in her own style. In addition, she brought dark chocolate. Then she surprised him at a parking lot.
“I love cheesy catchphrases, so I wanted to create one based on his favorite hero. The catchphrase was ‘I'll be your Starfire if you'll be my Nightwing, Prom?''' San Nicolas said.
Like Hernandez said said, it's always best to "take your date's interest into consideration when brainstorming for a theme" for a promposal.
According to the 17-year-old San Nicolas, the original plan was to prompose to her partner after his practice. When she found out that he didn't have practice, she knew her time was limited because she had an event to attend afterward.
Additionally, the Mangilao resident said that you should spend some time putting together the scene to make one’s date feel special.
“I think it's important to ask permission to do an event like this in a public setting in order to avoid trouble. One should always take the date's schedule into consideration and should plan accordingly,” San Nicolas said.
Ciera Neumann
Ciera Neumann, a senior at Okkodo High School, recommends that high school students not prepare their promposals at the last minute. Since her partner and she are both paddlers, she used the sport as her base. With help from her friends, she painted the banner.
The 18-year-old promposed at her friend’s house. Neumann’s partner and she were with their middle school friends for a movie night.
“I didn't incorporate too many decorations in the scene, but my friends played music while holding the banner,” Neumann said. “The area was also a bit dark, so a few friends shined flashlights on the banner to make it the main attention when I brought him to the promposal area.”
The Dededo resident doesn’t think that promposals are about how much money is spent on the occasion when the question is asked.
Some students spend lots of money on fanfare and bells and whistles.
“It really depends on knowing the person you are promposing to and doing it in a manner that's special to both of you,” Neumann said. “It never hurts anyone to go out of your way and do something nice for someone else.”