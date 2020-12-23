As the COVID-19 pandemic's effects rippled through Guam and the rest of the world, Mongmong dad Scott Losongco grabbed the opportunity to teach his daughter about giving back to the community – particularly in a time of so much need.
"It's a good time to reflect ... and teach the younger generation that sometimes times get tough," he said of this holiday season as many families struggle. "I wanted to show my kids that it's still important – maybe more so – to think of what you can do for others."
One of the organizations helping the community through this past year of the pandemic, when so many people have lost their jobs and are hurting, has been the Salvation Army Guam Corps.
Scott and his daughter, Leanne, volunteered to ring the bell as part of the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Drive fundraiser. They were at the Cost-U-Less store in Tamuning on Dec. 12.
The Losongcos, like many other families this holiday season, have looked for ways to help their fellow Guamanians in need. It hasn't been easy, either, with the public health safety guidelines in place.
Some families are donating to special holiday fundraisers, like the Red Kettle Drive. Others donate to organizations that provide support throughout the year, like Catholic Social Services and Harvest House.
Other families, this year, are donating to food drives intended to help residents who've lost their jobs and need a little bit of help during this pandemic, such as the Pay-Less COVID-19 Food Drive.
Jessica Atoigue and Jocelyn Borja, from Agana Heights, wanted to do something special this holiday season and share the spirit of Christmas with families who are struggling. So they reached out to Mayor Paul McDonald and identified a couple of families, and with the help of friends were able to give each family member a Christmas gift.
Here are some ways Guam's teens and their families can help others in need:
Catholic Social Services
Volunteers are essential in Catholic Social Services' efforts to serve the island's elderly, abused and homeless populations, and persons with disabilities. How can you help?
- Sponsor a drive – food, clothing, household goods, personal care items.
- Donate to the Food Pantry, Thrift Store, one of their programs, or the main office.
- Volunteer for yard- and general maintenance work.
- Sponsor a dinner at the homeless shelter.
- Make a monetary or in-kind donation.
To learn more, call Catholic Social Services at 635-1400 or 635-1412.
Harvest House
Harvest House is a ministry dedicated to offering physical, spiritual and emotional support for foster children and families on Guam. Donations for Harvest House Christmas Stockings closed recently, but Harvest House continues to accept donations throughout the year. Donations go to charities such as Sanctuary Incorporated Guam and Alee Children's Center. For more information, call 300-5433.
Pay-Less COVID-19 Food Drive
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges in supplying food for various nonprofits, including Catholic Social Services. Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation started up the COVID-19 food drive on Nov. 1 to lend a helping hand. Through Dec. 31, Pay-Less customers may make monetary donations to coin boxes located at the register of all Pay-Less locations. Proceeds from this drive will go toward purchasing goods for Catholic Social Services' pantry.
Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive bell ringing
The Salvation Army Guam Corps has started up its annual Red Kettle Drive bell ringing this holiday season in hopes of raising funds to give back to Guam's Salvation Army programs. Schedule a slot for yourself or a group of up to three by calling 477-9818. On-site bell ringing will be held at Guam Premier Outlets starting from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day except Sunday. If you are unable to volunteer your time, unmanned kettles can be found at Bank of Hawaii and First Hawaiian Bank branches.
The Scoop editors contributed to this story.