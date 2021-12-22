The Christmas season is here and with it comes the tradition of giving gifts.
There's a joy in handing presents to our family and friends. Watching their excitement as they open the "perfect gift" often provides a deep sense of satisfaction.
However, hunting down that piece of art your mom liked, or the shoes your little brother couldn't stop talking about can be stressful. Will Uncle Luke like his new socks? And why are cooking supplies so expensive?
Some local high school and college students said kindness can be the best gift of all. And what's best, is it comes in different forms and can be shared throughout the year.
Edina Lee, a freshman at the University of Guam majoring in pre-med, says "Giving gifts doesn't have to be big – it can be something as simple as a smile."
"I am not good at cooking or writing letters. But you and I can give people a smile," she said. "When others are having a bad day, my smile can really make them feel happier and confident."
A person's expressions and actions also can have a strong impact on his or her surroundings. Rosdem Erese, a senior at Harvest Christian Academy, offers simple actions to share kindness and promote positive feelings – especially since masks have made it hard to see each others' smiles.
"Everyday, I say 'Good morning,' hold the door for others, and thank them for their help. It's small but it shows kindness, and that counts," Erese said.
The gift that keeps on giving
Even better, acts of kindness to others also benefit the gift-giver.
"After I show my kindness to others, I feel surprisingly happier and it makes me feel as if I were the one receiving my kindness," Lee said.
Lee added that at college, finding ways to make new friends and befriend professors is very important, but can be a challenge. Kindness helps make this effort easier.
"My kindness made me more approachable," Lee said. "People invited me to study groups and teachers spent more time talking to me. Side note: Kindness attracts teachers."
For Erese, his daily small kind acts serve as an impetus for him to help others more. And much like Lee, he finds this gives him more joy.
"I remind myself that God first showed his kindness to us and one of the fruits of the spirit, in Galatians 5:22, is 'kindness.'"
Erese said he always checks to ensure his acts of kindness are genuine. He is also content when no benefits are returned.
"I often don't see immediate benefits for many of my kindnesses, but that's actually fine," he said. "I should not be showing kindness just for benefits."