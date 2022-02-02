Training sessions to help public school students in the middle and high school levels better understand and address mental health issues will be held this month.
Members of the Island-Wide Board of Governing Students, called on the Board of Education to provide a curriculum for mental health in the youth community, and worked closely with the Guam Department of Education.
The topic is one that's come to the forefront as the pandemic had forced schools to shut down. In the last two years, school sports and other activities were either canceled or restricted, and all of these have taken a toll on students' mental health.
Isabella Paco, the vice chairwoman of the IBOGS Mental Health Training committee, said mental health is just as important as physical health.
"You could be the strongest, smartest person, but not taking care of your mental health will make it difficult to reach your true potential," she said. "With these training (sessions), I'm hoping to reach out. I'm hoping to teach ... people how not to explode, how to deal with (their) worries. I'm hoping that when it does get too hard to deal with, they can call, turn around and see they have the resources already, that it's not out of their reach."
The goals of the training include providing mental and behavioral health awareness, increasing student knowledge and experience in supporting mental health, and having students obtain protective, resilience, and healthy coping skills to address emotional challenges through school and community resources.
"The statistics are alarming. As research suggests, the sooner we identify students at a young age, the sooner we can provide the support and services they need to address their mental health to be healthy individuals," said Nadine Cepeda, GDOE school psychologist.
She said the National Council for Mental Wellbeing reports that 1 in 5 teens live with a mental health condition – with half of all mental illnesses beginning by age 14, and 75% beginning by the mid-20s.
"That means more teens in the United States struggle with a mental health challenge, and many don't know what to do," Cepeda said. "Often, youth is a population that is (unnoticed), especially their mental health. But with training, awareness, support, knowledge and skills, we can provide the youth a bright future given the tools they need to succeed in life."
Free sessions
The first training session is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 14-18 with two topics presented weekly. The following months will have three to four issues presented monthly.
The GDOE School-Based Behavioral Health clinical team, which includes district school psychologists, clinical interns, master level interns and undergraduate psychology intern students from the University of Guam, will lead the presentation and co-present the mental health training. In addition, the SBBH clinical team will be facilitating support groups in collaboration with the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.
The training will be provided for free via Zoom. Each workshop can host 300 participants. GDOE middle and high school students are eligible to participate.
A registration form is expected to be released early this month and students who participate will earn a certificate.
Survey
To shape the training, IBOGS and GDOE issued a survey through mass email to all middle and high school students and promoted it on Instagram. IBOGS leaders Grace Dela Cruz and Isabella Paco made the outreach efforts. The survey ran from Jan. 15-26, collecting 2,267 total responses.
All students were encouraged to take part in the survey. The goal was to get at least 25% of students enrolled in middle and high schools – roughly 3,793 out of 15,173 students – to respond to the IBOGS Mental Health Training Survey.
Although falling short of the targeted amount, the results from the student survey will help drive the top four topics presented in the upcoming training. Results weren't available as of press time Tuesday.