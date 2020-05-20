The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Class of 2020 won't be able to take the traditional walk down the aisle donned in their graduation gowns and caps. Nevertheless, the school celebrates its latest graduating class with letters of congratulations.
"We look forward to their continued achievements. May their success symbolize their ability to overcome the tremendous hurdles they face as they advance and continue to shape their future in today's world filled with many challenges," school officials state. "We are honored to have them be a part of the Academy legacy and line of successful alumnae making a world of difference."
The school also announced the AOLG Class of 2020 valedictorian as Raemier Anne Marasigan Javelosa. This year's salutatorian is Rachel Sun.
Javelosa served as National Honor Society vice president, Interact Club president, Academic Challenge Bowl captain and Marketing Team social media chairperson.
She plans to attend the University of Notre Dame where she'll major in biological sciences. After college, she plans to attend medical school and hopes to return to Guam as a licensed physician to help improve island health care, according to the school.
Sun served as class secretary in her junior year. She plans to major in psychology at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. She is currently undecided about her career goals. According to Sun, "The journey of learning has no boundaries."
Under the spiritual guidance provided at the school, she developed a perspective on life that was "spiritual but not religious," the press release states.