After months of hard work, World Theater Productions has completed filming of "Frozen Jr.," which will be available for families to enjoy on DVD.
Rather than a live performance, the digital video allows families to watch from the comfort – as well as the safety, during the ongoing pandemic – of their own homes. The DVD is expected to released in January.
"Frozen Jr." was filmed at the University of Guam. WTP partnered with local award-winning filmmakers Brian Muna and James Davis to bring the beloved musical to the screen. First performed locally in 2019, the musical focuses on the beloved Disney story of two estranged sisters learning of each other in the midst of a kingdom cursed by a perpetual winter.
Aside from bringing talented youth together to produce a family-friendly show, the production of "Frozen Jr." was another step to ensure art continues to be made and enjoyed in Guam.
"It is important to stay physically healthy, especially during the pandemic, but being mentally healthy has been a challenge for everyone," said Margie Dancel, the founder and executive producer for World Theater Productions. "We want to do our part to address this issue. Producing these musicals is our way of contributing to the solution."
Amanda Metzger, who played Queen Elsa, agreed.
"I believe that theater provides a vessel for uniting youth under a common goal: to put on a show. It takes this ragtag group of kids each on a different path within their life and transforms them into a coherent whole – with the sole mission of bringing to life this art form to others," she said.
The Harvest Christian Academy junior values her experiences in the production, and said she related to Elsa's internal struggles.
"This was also my first time participating in musical theater specifically," Metzger said. "I've always been a little shy with my voice, and I feel like this production and the people associated with it have really helped me to hone my skills and gain some confidence."
As the lead choreographer, Dancel emphasized the difference between filming and acting live on a stage.
"I think the hardest challenge for the actors and dancers is to not have a live audience where they draw energy. They had to be self-motivating and not be too awkward when they are expecting a laugh or applause," she said.
This isn't the local theater's first large production. Earlier this year, World Theater Productions began a partnership with the Guam Philharmonic Foundation Inc. to bring "Moana Jr." to life.
"Moana Jr." was performed live at the Pacific Islands Club Amphitheater.
As the first international production of "Moana Jr.," Disney commended Guam for the successful show, according to Dancel. The producers of the "Moana" movie at the Walt Disney Animation Studio praised Guam as the first Pacific Island to bring the musical to international seas.
Looking forward to 2022
Following the release of "Frozen Jr.," WTP looks forward to the development of more musicals to engage audiences and actors throughout the region.
World Theater Productions will soon be preparing to produce the Tony award-winning musical "Miss Saigon" in 2022. There will be announcements for auditions – this time beyond the ages of 8-18.
"The importance of maintaining the bar high for all participants, regardless of age or past experience, is foremost in our minds," Dancel said. "Only this way can we prepare these young, ambitious and talented youth of today for tomorrow's challenges in a highly competitive world."