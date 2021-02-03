Learning how to build a company and make a profit is a lot of work but this year's crop of Junior Achievement Company Program participants rose to the challenge.
Monica Aslian, a Tiyan High School senior and vice president of Emporia sponsored by Tiyan High School, joined the program this year for the first time and found it both taxing and enlightening at the same time.
Aslian said her experience as a first-year participant "was more strenuous than I previously anticipated."
"My company needed to carry extra workloads from participants who could not fulfill their roles in the company. This made things more difficult than it already was, given the current situation we were in with the pandemic and online work," she said.
Junior Achievement is the world's largest nonprofit organization that offers its resources to students who find an interest in work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs, according to its website. With its mission being to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy, this program provides an insight into the development of a business structure.
JA Guam has participated in the JA Asia Pacific Company of the Year competition since its commencement in 2011. This year the executive director is Lagrimas "Pinki" Lujan.
Mentorship
By participating in this program, students learn how to start a business and create, market and sell their product or service. Toward the end of the 16-week program, each company will learn and undergo liquidation with the help of their respective mentors and sponsors. These sponsors and mentors come from JA Guam Company Partners and In-School Programs.
Marissa Muna, a company mentor for Bank of Hawaii who has mentored a few companies in previous years, speaks of the effectiveness of the JA program.
"Collectively, I've mentored for two seasons. I became a mentor because my employer, Bank of Hawaii, has sponsored JA Guam's programs for as long as I can remember. They've always encouraged us to volunteer and use our expertise to mentor aspiring young entrepreneurs. It was an excellent opportunity to give back to the community and promote financial literacy to our youth, which I believe is an essential skill to have," Muna said.
"I love to see their creative ideas materialize. The whole process of progress from start to finish is such a rewarding and humbling experience. I also believe that we learn so much from them as much as they learn from us."
Great experience
This year though, the program was conducted virtually through platforms like Zoom with COVID-19 still halting many community activities. The virtual season presented new challenges for members, especially first-time members who are still learning. The virtual version of the program impeded communication for some companies and left some students feeling overwhelmed.
Despite the struggles, it was still a learning experience for Aslian and others. With this year being the first time the program was conducted virtually, it allowed JA to learn from this experience as well as improve the program's effectiveness for the future, given that the program is to be virtual again.
Aslian said if given another opportunity before graduating she'd join again.
"I would give it another go. Looking back, my first year left me drained. However, the JA company program has definitely been a great experience when putting my capabilities as an entrepreneur and an artist to the test," the high school senior stated.
The program came to a successful conclusion with the annual Company of the Year award ceremony held virtually on Jan. 16.
Some of the awards that were announced include VP (Vice President) of Finance of the Year, VP of Marketing of the Year, VP of Production of the Year, President of the Year and Company of the Year.
Some of the recipients of these awards shared their experiences in this year's program.
Vice President of Finance of the Year Award: Mark Wang, Ginefsaga - Title Guaranty Guam
"This was my first year in JA, and the challenges and obstacles we overcame together as a team have made the entire journey this year more memorable."
VP of Marketing of the Year Award: Matua Salas, Scribe - GTA
"I'm thankful for joining JA because I learned the inner workings of what it takes to start a business from the ground up, and I will definitely take my experiences from JA and apply them to my real-life experiences."
VP of Production of the Year Award: Hannah Daleno, Origins Fanohge - Bank of Guam
"Now that I've learned a lot about wholesale, dropshipping, private labeling, etc., I would like to put that knowledge to use by setting up my own online store."
President of Human Resources Award: Padme Madrigal, Kre8ability - KUAM
"From business plans to countless interviews to delivering dozens of Imbentibu copies every week, I not only learned about entrepreneurship but I also learned how to think of problems as puzzles and setbacks as lessons."
Company of the Year Award: Kre8ability - KUAM
On Behalf of Kre8ability, co-president Jonathan Pizarro stated: "Our success was not the rewards nor our accomplishments, but simply our journey as a team. We have created a company, we have created a product, we sold, we operated, and we were profitable."