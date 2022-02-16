A number of Guam's young adults are weighing in and sharing their concerns on the environmental impact of the proposed Vista Del Mar development.
Lois Bisnar, a student leader and senior from John F. Kennedy High School, is one of the island's youths concerned the construction could damage the cliff face and coastline and harm the marine life that make up and live off the reef that skims the foot of the Two Lovers Point cliff.
"I admit that, tactically, the construction is in an appealing spot for the audience that it aims to entertain. However, it's an obvious fact that its creation will interfere with the flora and fauna of that area, especially with the waters near it," she said.
Vista Del Mar is a proposed hotel resort and multifamily and single family residential project. The development includes two condominiums, residential housing and a water park.
Vista Del Mar is seeking approval from the Guam Land Use Commission to build a 796-room hotel facility, a water park, 288 condominiums and a 59-home subdivision in what's been designated the Dos Amantes Planning Area.
At a recent meeting, representatives with the development said they could reduce the size of two 26-story condominium towers by reutilizing land initially earmarked for nine single-family homes to accommodate an additional condominium structure.
The development hinges on the approval of the GLUC, said Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera.
"Their application plans were changed to not affect the coral reefs," she said, offering one example. The developers' commitment to the changes helped gain approval from the Tamuning Municipal Planning Council.
Protecting the land, animals, culture
A budding environmental activist, Bisnar is a member of the U.S. Youth Advisory Council for the United Nations Ocean Decade, which is a youth movement to promote ocean health and gather stakeholders from various regions. Representing Guam, Bisnar is also a member of Heirs to Our Oceans, a nonprofit with a mission to protect native lands and waters.
"Preservation of the Puntan Dos Amantes zone is very significant," Bisnar said. "I predict that the project's main results will be water pollution and loss of animals – since they will have to move to a less crowded habitat. The people of Guam have been losing sacred lands and waters to things that have little benefit for the island's future. I strongly believe that we cannot lose the zone to the creation of Vista Del Mar."
Two Lovers Point, locally known as Puntan Dos Amantes, is named after a popular CHamoru legend. The story of two lovers who leapt while running for their freedom has been passed down through the generations and shared with Guamanians of all ages and new residents and tourists when they visit the lookout.
Isabella Olalia, a senior from George Washington High School, said it's these points of cultural reference that must be preserved.
"It is imperative we preserve these key components that make up our island and its rich culture," she said. "There is history within the land."
Olalia interned for Protect Guam Water, a youth-led organization for the protection of indigenous waters.
"Our ancestors were laid to rest there thousands of years ago and the connection to them is nonetheless vibrant and deep," Olalia said. "To say I disagree with the development is an understatement. How much different is it from building atop a modern cemetery filled with our loved ones like Guam Memorial Park?"
Other residents and agencies have voiced concerns about the project.
The Department of Agriculture said Mariana fruit bats have been observed using the project area as "a corridor to foraging grounds and roosting sites." The department also noted that as a "consequence" of a nearby upcoming Marine Corps base, the bats have shifted their presence toward the development site.
"The proposed Vista Del Mar development, as presented, fails to address conservation measures to minimize or avoid impacts to the endangered species," the department wrote last year. "Removing food supply, and encroaching their corridor ... will alter the fruit bats' behavior, which is a violation of the Endangered Species Act."
Bisnar said the waters around the foot of the cliff could also be impacted.
"The coral reefs nearby are suffering already due to ocean acidification and reckless tourism. Adding more stress into these living beings will lead to their eventual deaths," Bisnar said.
"The role of coastal reefs are even bigger here in Guam and in neighboring islands for the protection they provide during typhoons, floods and tsunamis."
Bisnar's comments mirror those expressed by Lasia Casil, the executive director of the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority. She had spoken with The Guam Daily Post, of which The Scoop is a program, as a private citizen and chairperson of Save Southern Guam, saying they have multiple concerns about the proposed development.
"The shoreline, environment, infrastructure, altering an iconic image of Guam's sightline, housing – there's many reasons," Casil said.
'We will inherit this island'
Olalia said it's important for Guam's young adults to be aware of the development issues Guam faces since they will adopt these projects and whatever consequences may arise from them.
"The threat of sea levels rising and specifically coastal erosion won't be aided by an enormous development project like Vista Del Mar," Olalia said.
"We will inherit this island and it will be our job to ensure it is a safe home to extend onto future generations."
Similarly, Bisnar pointed to the link between local environmental activism and protecting the CHamoru culture.
"Losing the lands and waters means losing our connection to both the island's past and the future. What about the heritage of the CHamorus? The people's right to the land? The actions that our generation has done to show gratitude for those who fought for environmental justice before us? We'll lose all of it," Bisnar said.
She urges the community to pay close attention to the planned development as it moves forward.
"I personally cannot bear the thought of giving our island's young children the same problems that we could have fixed in the first place. It's time to break the cycle – it should end with us," Bisnar said.
Bisnar and Olalia encourage young adults and interested members of the community to testify at upcoming public hearings, ensuring their voice is heard.
Potential changes
Identified in an Environmental Impact Assessment provided by the Department of Agriculture, revisions suggest the cliff face and cliff crest within Vista Del Mar be designated a "Natural Set-aside," meaning no development. The proposed waterfall, located north of the beach hotel, will be removed from the plans, along with a proposed ferris wheel.
Another suggestion was made to move the beach hotel, waterpark administration building and waterpark facilities farther from the bottom of the cliff face.
Developers will also research mitigating the incidence of bird strikes.
Mayor Rivera said there will be a final meeting with the Guam Land Use Hybrid Commission for the public to provide input. Vista Del Mar's approval hinges on the meeting, as concerns were raised during the public hearing on Feb. 8. The meeting date and time is to be announced.