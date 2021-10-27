It's been three years since Claude Julian, known to the younger music scene as Clawwwd, first premiered a music video of him rapping lyrics to instrumental beats from YouTube with his phone connected to the bluetooth in his parents' cars.
The response from the community helped feed his passion to do more.
"I was going through things, and I was just using it (music) as a way to express myself," Clawwwd said.
Fast forward and the now-18-year-old local musician has been in Guam's music scene for about three years, and has collaborated on music and videos that are shared on musical platforms for a growing fan base. And while he's still relatively new to the scene, his videos over the years help illustrate how he's grown as an artist.
A child of musically inclined parents – his dad comes from a family of singers and his mom's family are dancers – he picked up on the art at a fairly early age and plays both the guitar and the ukulele. He found that his talents extend beyond strumming the strings of a guitar. And that first music video gave him a taste of what could be.
His writing process starts with typing out a few lyrics on his phone, pulling inspiration for his songs from his own personal experiences or seeing what others are going through and trying to put himself in their shoes. He's built a small studio at home where he can bounce ideas and allow creativity take its course.
After posting that first video on social media in 2018 he realized the power of his craft, and it was shocking to him that others related to it.
Clawwwd took it upon himself to further perfect his craft and release more songs. In addition to his first two projects released in 2020 and mid-2021, he started releasing songs weekly, saying it's currently the "best method" for him so far to get his songs out there. Popular songs such as "Trust the Process" and "Run It Back" were top choices from his supporters.
When it comes to Guam's music scene, Clawwwd said in his few years of experience, he's watched other artists with talent helping each other out through their art and connecting with others. He said if people want to support local musicians, it's easy, but also very much appreciated.
"Support us the way you would with your other favorite artists. We're out here doing this for the island, (because) the most important thing is leaving something behind for the next generation," he said.
He also stressed the importance of being aware of local musicians and the talent right here in Guam.
For those who have dreams they want to accomplish, Clawwwd emphasized the importance of having good energy and a supportive environment. He believes the combination of staying in control of your mind, envisioning your dreams and working hard are the secrets to success.
"At the end of the day, you choose what you give in to. ... You are the master of your own energy and your own thoughts," Clawwwd said. "Just believe and have faith that everything will work out. And I can't stress this enough – stay away from anyone that doesn't make you feel like you can do it."