Harder. Better. Faster. Safer.
Guam's biggest electronic music celebration is coming back with Electric Island Festival 2022.
The party returns Aug. 13 at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo. Tickets are on sale now at posh.vip/e/eif-22.
"We want to ensure the safety of the entire island," said Jia Wang, EIF chief executive officer, in a press release. "We are aware of the magnitude of an EIF event bringing nearly 2,000 to 3,000 people together. Each event can feel staggering with so many people, but if we follow all guidelines we'll be able to ensure that safety standards are met."
The EIF crew will ensure they take all sanitary precautions during the event. All staff will be required to wear masks and will be encouraged to be vaccinated.
"Our priority is with our guests," added festival director Art deGuzman. "There will be new protocols this year to ensure the safety of everyone. All of our measures and guidelines will be coordinated with the Department of Public Health and Social Services. It is our duty to the island to make sure we do not spread the virus any further and get anyone sick."
Comeback
The organizers of Guam's largest electronic music event said they were in disbelief when they had to cancel the 2020 and 2021 festivals. EIF had been going strong for seven years straight, crawling out from the underground and crescendoing into a Guam Visitors Bureau-sponsored event.
"The hardest part was the unknown and uncertainty, plus having to announce a couple of dates but then having to cancel EIF really hurt our morale, but here we are. What we thought was an unbreakable industry completely shattered, and it's given a lot of us time to reflect and hopefully come back with a different attitude," Wang said.
"In the beginning, I believed COVID-19 was never going to reach a faraway place like Guam," deGuzman added. "Once the virus hit Guam, Jia and I had a phone call every other week debating if we should cancel our shows. Eventually, the day came where I had to make the postponement announcement on all our channels. It was a sad day I will never forget."
But for EIF organizers the work is never over, and the excitement over the return is spreading quickly.
"I have to thank our loyal fans. I think we feel even closer to the Guam community and we can't wait to celebrate in a massive way at EIF, and I personally can't wait to come home as it's been almost three years since I've been back," Wang said.
Organizers said the full line up for EIF 2022 will be announced soon.
Information was provided in a press release.
(Daily Post Staff)