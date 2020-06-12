Tiyan High School graduate Rhyanna Cruz was one of the first in line to get her diploma during the school's Grad & Go ceremony held Thursday afternoon.
"I am excited but really nervous," said Cruz, as she along with the rest of the graduating class reflect on the different type of ceremony they were given due to the pandemic. "I was really sad, but it is better than not having anything at all."
Ethan Duenas and his family pulled up in the line in a limo.
"I am just glad to be here," he said. "I'm just proud of everybody and happy."
Hailey Duenas rode in on a bus with her loved ones.
"I was totally surprised," she said. "I felt good and emotional. I cried."
She said she was just glad to see her school again before moving on.
"I'm nervous and excited at the same time," she said. "It's been stressful what we're going to do for graduation. I'm very surprised everyone came through for this Grad & Go."
Her fellow Titans were proud as well.
"It's crazy. I don't know how to feel right now, but I'm nervous," said Mia'ani Sablan. "Congrats, Class of 2020, on graduating. I'm very proud of everyone."
"I'm feeling good," said Mariza Rodriguez. "At least we had something instead of nothing."
"I'm feeling alright. It's really exciting to be graduating," said Dorian Teria. "Just wish it was under different circumstances, but it's alright."