I spent five days and four nights in Japan, which means I had the chance to eat 15 meals, from traditional Japanese cuisine to a taste of China and a take on a Western breakfast. However, of all the places I went to eat, none had quite the buildup like eating a meal prepared by Buddhist monks on Mount Koya.
For many, an extravagant dinner or lunch might involve a five-course meal, but this Buddhist feast fed your soul long before your stomach. That’s what makes dining in Koyasan temple No. 1 on my top five must-eat places in Kansai, Japan.
When we arrived in Koyasan, our group met with Nobuhiro Tamura, our guide with Awesome Tours, who also happened to be a Buddhist monk.
Dressed in blue, his garb differed from that of another monk who quietly passed by us on our walk through the cemetery. Tamura spoke of culture, history and religious beliefs that encompassed the area of Okunoin.
The experience along with vegetarian delicacies culminated in what Tamura called Shukubo.
“It’s not (a) hotel, … it’s (a) temple village,” he said.
This temple village is home to Kobo Daishi, a revered Japanese monk, who founded Koyasan. Locals believe that he is still alive after a thousand years of meditation. Each day the monks prepare Kobo Daishi breakfast and lunch in the cemetery’s kitchen.
“We still cook breakfast and lunch for Kobo Daishi every day at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. If you come here around 6:30, you can see monks delivering food to the mausoleum,” Tamura said.
Tall Japanese pine trees, sacred tombstones, some of which were made by samurai, are decorated with trinkets left behind by families honoring the deceased and a quiet, cold, but calm air that made you forget all troubles.
In a sense, the nature walk helped cleanse my palate.
But, it wasn’t time for food just yet. The visit to Koyasan continued to feed the hunger for knowledge as the monks allowed our group to enter one of their most sacred temples. It was filled with fusuma - painted sliding panels from the Edo period.
Inside the temple, a monk meditated. His voice vibrated through the air with power, yet brought with it a sense of calm. The peaceful aura carried through the forest that seemed frozen in time, leaving a warmth much like a hot appetizer would.
By the time we got to the temple to dine, I was starving. I have to admit, I wasn’t too sure the meal ahead would suffice.
The vegetarian menu prepared by monks was set out in traditional Japanese style. We sat with our legs crossed on the floor covered with tatami mats to enjoy the wide selection before us.
“No meat. No fish. We also don’t use the onion, garlic, spices. You can start eating the hot pot,” the monk said. “We have mushrooms and Japanese noodles. Also, you can start with the clear soup.”
From tempura to nimono, a range of Japanese dishes using fresh seasonal ingredients like sweet potato and green pepper were delicately prepared. The hot pot that the monk suggested starting with had a clear, but savory broth. Though no meat was used, it was packed with flavor. Even the miso soup, something I was familiar with, definitely had a different taste. Authentic and smooth, not powdery like others I have tried.
Shabu-shabu in Kyoto
I had the pleasure of trying No. 2 on my top places to eat on my last night in Kyoto, Japan. Up until this point, I had tried a variety of traditionally prepared foods – fried, steamed, and even raw – but this was my first experience with shabu-shabu.
The word, translated to English, means “swish, swish.” Shabu-shabu describes how you are supposed to bathe the raw meat in a boiling broth. Diners play an active role in the preparation of their meal, adding to the experience.
There was an assortment of options to choose from. Thinly sliced beef and pork, bite-sized vegetables, tofu and noodles. You had the option to cook them in a sukiyaki broth or a seaweed broth. I was more partial to the beef-based sukiyaki broth.
Cooking the meal didn’t feel like a chore. Instead, the engagement made the time fly, making it feel like there was no wait between bites.
The Izakaya Irohakaruta restaurant was technologically savvy. Customers placed their orders through a touch-screen tablet. It was a two-hour, all-you-can-eat-and-drink affair, with prices starting from about $21 (2,800 yen).
I wrapped up the evening with a vanilla bean ice cream with matcha syrup drizzled on top with what looked like frosted cornflake cereal. It was a perfect light dessert.
The location was very convenient, only a minute's walk from the Hotel New Hankyu, Kyoto.
Skewer katsu
No. 3 on my list is Kushikatsu-Daruma in Osaka. Apparently, these types of skewer katsu restaurants are popular in Osaka, with several in close proximity to each other. To find the right one, all you really have to do is take a look at how booked the restaurant is. There’s a stark difference between what's popular with residents and what isn't.
I ate at Kushikatsu-Daruma, an authentic local favorite, where many went to wind down after work.
The restaurant features what looks like an angry chef holding two skewers, standing at the entrance. From what our gracious hosts, United Airlines and the Kansai Tourism Bureau, jokingly explained, his sour face was to discourage “double dippers.”
An evening at Kushikatsu-Daruma pre-pandemic meant a group of friends, co-workers, or family enjoying the deep-fried skewers - dipping into a shared tangy black sauce. Hence no double dipping.
But since the pandemic, health and safety measures no longer allow for the shared sauce. Instead, bottles are filled for each patron to pour sauce over a variety of deep-fried vegetables, meats and cheese.
I particularly enjoyed the panko breading used to encase the vegetables. It was light and crispy and, at times, a bit hot right out of the kitchen. Kushikatsu-Daruma’s affordability makes this a cheap choice to dine like a local.
Chinese food with a view
No. 4 on my list of places to eat in Kansai had quite the view of Nara: the Peking Restaurant Hyakuraku in the Nara Kintetsu building.
Coming from Guam, I’ve had my fill of Chinese food. However, I was quite pleased with the effort that went into the presentation of the dishes. The portions were small, but, combined together, it hit the spot. A warm beef soup helped take the edge off of walking in the cold. (Prior to stopping by for lunch, our group went on a long hike through Nara National Park.)
The meal consisted of fried spring rolls, dumplings, sweet and sour shrimp and chicken for about 2,500 yen (about $19).
The food I was familiar with, but not the backdrop. The view of Nara was picturesque and breathtaking, as fog engulfed the mountain range.
Don't count out the hotel buffet
No. 5 on my list of places to eat is the Olympia Umeda buffet, a casual mix of Japanese and Western-style food. Hotel food usually isn’t on my list of places to eat, but the selection of food allowed you to be cautious and stick to what you know or to be a little adventurous and try a bit of something new.
At this restaurant, it was the dessert that made it memorable. The dish looked like a marshmallow but clearly wasn’t once I dug in. Instead, it tasted like an egg had been whipped to perfection to enclose a sweet, cold center. The ice cream was light and matched perfectly with a light brown syrup drizzled over it - with brown sugar crumbs on the side.
It made me do a “happy food” dance.
These food experiences and many more await adventurous diners of Guam. According to United's website, a round-trip ticket to Osaka, Japan will cost between $699 and $988, depending on the date of departure.