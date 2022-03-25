The award-winning Tumon Bay Youth Orchestra will perform again this weekend at the Center Court of the Agana Shopping Center.
Last month, TBYO featured the string section.
On Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m., members of the woodwind and brass section will present music for audiences of all ages to enjoy.
Members of the TBYO are comprised of youth ages 25 and under from the University of Guam, Guam Community College, and Guam’s public, private, defense, and home schools.
The TBYO 2022 Season is funded in part by a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act Funding, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Guam Council of the Arts and Humanities Agency, the Government of Guam and the Office of the Governor. The TBYO is a program of the Guam Philharmonic Foundation, Inc.
For more information, please contact Amanda Bateman, Resident Conductor at tbyoguam@gmail.com or by calling 1-844-487-4364, extension 1.
(Daily Post Staff)