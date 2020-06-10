The Archdiocese of Agana is celebrating the achievements of Deacon Junee Valencia, Deacon Ron Pangan and William Mamangun.
Deacon Valencia and Deacon Pangan graduated from St. Patrick's Seminary & University in Menlo Park, California.
They completed their studies and priestly formation at St. Patrick's and are on their final path to priesthood, according to a statement from the archdiocese. They were among seven seminarians graduating from St. Patrick's recently.
The graduation of the two deacons complement another major accomplishment by a classmate and fellow Guam seminarian.
Archbishop Michael Byrnes ordained Mamangun to the Sacred Order of the Diaconate during a Mass on Saturday, June 6, at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagatña, the press release stated.
A former theology teacher at Academy of Our Lady of Guam, Mamangun joins his classmates as transitional deacons for the Archdiocese of Agana in their journey to the priesthood.
The deacons' achievements and new assignments come as the church is reopening to the island's faithful after being closed since March. The archdiocese recently was allowed to reopen churches with certain restrictions in place to protect parishioners from the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.
Mamangun is assigned for the summer to St. Anthony & St. Victor Catholic Church in Tamuning. Since he is still a student, his assignment to St. Anthony is part of his education. One might see this placement as a practicum. At the end of the summer, he will return to St. Patrick's to complete his final year of formation.
Valencia is assigned as a transitional deacon to Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo effective July 1. Pangan is assigned as a transitional deacon to St. Anthony & St. Victor Catholic Church in Tamuning, also effective July 1. The date for their ordination to the priesthood will be announced at a later time.