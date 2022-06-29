From the Tacoma Truck Show to mud drags and a trail excursion, hundreds of Guamanians enjoyed the Tacoma Fest.
The event, the first for local dealership Atkins Kroll, was held Saturday at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.
AK thanked the community for celebrating and on Tuesday announced the winners:
Tacoma Truck Show
• Off-Road 4x4: Joe Benavente - 1995 Tacoma
• Urban 4x4: Joseph Camacho - 2014 Tacoma
• Race: Jayden Flores - 1997 Tacoma
• Street: Owen Rios - 1998 Tacoma
• People's Choice: Jayden Flores - 2003 Tacoma
Toyota Mud Drags
33-inch Stock Tires category
• 1st Place: Jonah Blas
• 2nd Place: Daniel Pacheco
• 3rd Place: Paul Pangelinan
37-to-39-inch Tires category
• 1st Place: Jose Reyes
• 2nd Place: Jim Tamondong
40-inch-plus Tires category
• 1st Place: Joe Benavente
• 2nd Place: Noaha Blas