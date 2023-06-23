CHamoru chef Ronnel Capacia was recently promoted to assistant executive chef at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. Capacia began his career at Pechanga in 2004 as a cafeteria busser and he did not know his beginnings would propel him to one of the highest positions in the kitchen at one of the country’s largest resort/casinos. He now manages a team of more than 150 as the assistant executive chef.
Capacia grew up on Guam and developed an affinity for cooking early in his childhood, fueling his passion through cooking with his mother and other family members.
The chef and his family moved to the states in 2001 for educational and employment reasons like so many others opportune. Capacia worked in restaurants throughout the years and when he was ready to embark on a college career, he began studying nursing. After three semesters studying nursing, he veered back to the kitchen and culinary arts where he felt he truly belonged.
It was in 2004 when he took a job at Pechanga as a busser in the cafeteria and a year later, Capacia enrolled at the California Culinary Arts Institute in San Diego. He remained employed full time at the resort/casino.
His dedication and hard work were evident as he was promoted hastily through the food and beverage department at Pechanga. He was first given a position at Paisano’s Italian restaurant. He was quickly moved to the Great Oak Steakhouse as a line cook, followed by a sous chef position at the award-winning steakhouse. Soon after, Capacia was promoted to the head chef position at Kelsey’s restaurant in 2014 and he has since not stopped his upward trajectory.
Capacia said it is hard to choose his favorite dish to prepare because he likes a lot of styles and varieties of food.
“I guess it depends on my mood. I like smoking meats and grilling in the backyard, especially in the summer as it brings the family together to hang out and talk, throw the football around and enjoy some good food. Going back to my island roots, I love preparing fresh seafood like shrimp, sea bass, or octopus ceviche. I also like making Italian dishes and Asian-inspired dishes,” he said.
Capacia said he loves Guam’s style of cuisine and what it brings to the culinary table.
“I love the freshness of the flavors, aromatics of spices and just remembering the great times I had with family at our big fiestas as well as lots of food,” Capacia recalled.
He said CHamoru cuisine inspires him when he is creating in the kitchen.
“It definitely does. I have made some dishes that I miss having on the island and put a California twist to it so the locals are a little bit familiar with the dish. I made a steak and eggs for breakfast but for the steak I did a short rib with the marinade you would use for the CHamoru barbecue ribs,” he said. “I braised them for three hours and made garlic fried red rice, fried eggs, and a fina’denne’ glaze. I have to tell you, it was out of this world. Brings you back to Guam in a heartbeat.”
His advice for aspiring chefs?
“Stay true to your roots. Always help the person next to you and never give up. You start something and you finish it,” he said.
Capacia met his wife, a fellow chef, at Pechanga. When not in the kitchen, Capacia spends his time with his wife and two daughters.