Like any other school that was looking forward to celebrating its graduates, World of Wonder Childcare & Learning Center teachers and staff were bummed when plans for a hotel ceremony with students and family had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We didn't let COVID stop us from celebrating," said Administrator Mynette Gaje Dizon. "We just had to find ways to do it differently."
This year, they were supposed to have the graduation ceremony at the Westin Resort Guam.
She said they looked at their budget and thought of ways to make it special for the students.
Riding in style
They rented limos for a couple of hours, each graduating student and their family got picked up and brought to the school for their certificates, there was a blessing from Father Andre Eduvala of St. Francis Church, and then they went to pick up lunch from Outback Steakhouse and a graduation cake from Cold Stone Creamery or the Hyatt Regency Guam. Then the limo brought the family back home to enjoy their meal.
"This is something we were planning and looking forward to," Dizon said, adding that they feel it's important to ensure children are celebrated. "I would have still had a graduation even if it was just one child graduating."
She added that unused funds were donated to the Feed the Need food drive outreach.