Jason Alexander Omelau Ikerdew died on June 28 at the age of 38. Last respects will be held July 17 at San Augustin's Funeral Home, Harmon from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burial will be from 1:30p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Nimitz, Asan.

