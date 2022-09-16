Jesse "Jesus"/"Che" Munoz Borja, of Agafa Gumas Yigo, died September 2 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. October 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Jesse Munoz Borja
