John Aguon Taitano, resident of Yona, from Mt. Santa Rosa, Yigo, died Dec. 13 at the age of 87. Viewing will be from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 28 at San Agustin's Funeral Home, Harmon. Burial will be at 11 a.m. at the Guam Veterans Cemetery.
John Aguon Taitano
Vanessa Wills
