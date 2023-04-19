Jon Alfred Strandhagen, of Sinajana, formerly of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, passed away April 15, at the age of 87. Last respects will be held from 4–7 p.m. April 23 at Jeff’s Pirates Cove in Ipan, Talo'fo'fo. A ceremony will commence from 4–4:30 p.m.

