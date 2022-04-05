June Santos Regalado

June “Junie Bird” Santos Regalado, of Asan, died March 25 at the age of 78. Mass of Intention will be at 7 a.m. Monday-Thursday; 6 p.m. Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 11 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Nino Perdido y Sagrada Church in Asan. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
