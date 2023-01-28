Franklin D. Roosevelt
Also known as FDR
Jan. 30, 1882
Hyde Park, New York
Roosevelt led the nation through two of its toughest crises of the 20th century. When he became governor of New York in 1930, the Great Depression began. In 1932, he was appointed president and promised a "new deal," an initiative that provided opportunities to the unemployed. He also encouraged Congress to pass the Social Security Act, which funded the elderly, disabled, and unemployed. During World War II, Roosevelt, British leader Winston Churchill, and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, coordinated the war effort in support of Britain against Japan, Germany, and Italy. The United Nations was established by Roosevelt and other world leaders to uphold international peace.
Jackie Robinson
Jan. 31, 1919
Cairo, Georgia
At the University of California, Los Angeles, Robinson participated in a number of sports and excelled in each of them. After serving in the US Army from 1942 to 1945, he eventually left to play for the Negro American League's Kansas City Monarchs. Branch Rickey, Brooklyn Dodgers' president, wanted the first African-American big leaguer to be special. After meeting Robinson, Rickey signed him to the Dodgers in 1947. He played a key role in the team's six National League titles and one World Series title. Becoming baseball's first African-American Hall of Famer in 1962. Major League Baseball retired his jersey number, 42, in 1997.
Oprah Winfrey
Jan. 29, 1954
Kosciusko, Mississippi
Oprah Winfrey has had outstanding success in her careers as an actress, producer, and talk-show hostess. Winfrey studied at Tennessee State University where she also worked as a television news anchor. She started co-hosting a morning talk show a year after relocating to Baltimore, Maryland in 1976, where her friendliness and candor won over her viewers. She began hosting a talk show in Chicago, Illinois in 1984 that became so successful that it was rebranded as The Oprah Winfrey Show which quickly became nationally syndicated.