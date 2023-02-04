Alice Cooper
Also known as Vincent Damon Furnier, The godfather of shock rock
February 4, 1948
Detroit, Michigan
Alice Cooper is known as "The Godfather of Shock Rock" for his raspy voice and stage act, which combined horror dramatics with a raw, dynamic sound. In 1964, Furnier, Buxton, and Dunaway, from the Earwigs, established "Alice Cooper" in Phoenix, Arizona. After "I'm Eighteen" and "Love It to Death," the band's 1973 sixth studio album Billion Dollar Babies was their commercial pinnacle. After the band split in 1974, Furnier released Welcome to My Nightmare as Alice Cooper a year later. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.
==
Nolan Bushnell
Also known as the "Father of Electronic Gaming"
Clearfield, Utah
Feb. 5, 1943
Nolan Bushnell is an engineer and businessman known for his notorious gaming company Atari, Inc. which he established in 1972 in California. He attended the University of Utah, where he studied computer graphics and worked at carnivals, becoming exposed to entertainment in different forms. Bushnell created Computer Space in 1970, which was the first-ever computerized video game that a year later became the successful Pong, an iconic video game to this day. Family entertainment was the next focus for Bushnell in the late 70s when he established the entertainment restaurant Chuck E. Cheese's in 1977 in hopes of convincing families to play at his video arcade restaurants.
==
Ronald Reagan
Also known as The Great Communicator
Feb. 6, 1911
Tampico, Illinois
Prior to Ronald Reagan becoming president, he was an actor and an Iowa radio sportscaster. He backed the Democratic Party, but after growing more conservative, he switched to the Republican Party in 1962. He won California governorships in 1966 and 1970 and ran for president with George Bush in 1980. In order to protect the country from the Soviet Union abroad, he boosted the military and offered a method for neutralizing interplanetary missiles, calling the system the Strategic Defense Initiative. Reagan later strengthened ties with the Soviet Union. As a result of their historic meetings, both the US and the USSR negotiated a tenuous end to "the Cold War."
==