Abraham Lincoln
Also known as the Great Emancipator
Feb. 12, 1809
Hodgenville, Kentucky,
Lincoln is recognized for his Gettysburg Address, abolishing slavery, and demonstrating that anyone can find success. States' rights and slavery tensions were rising when he became president. Like many Northern Legislators, he opposed slavery, but it persisted because Southern farmers demanded slave labor for their crops. The Civil War, which involved 620,000 soldiers, was the worst war to ever rage in the United States. Months later, a cemetery for Union soldiers was created. In his speech, he discussed the need of upholding the union and asserted the U.S upheld the values of democracy and self-government. He also signed the Emancipation Proclamation, a document that freed slaves from former Union States.
Galileo Galilei
Also known as the father of modern physics
February 15, 1564.
Pisa, Italy
Italian astronomer and physicist, Galileo has always played a key role in any history of science and was one of the first to confront the prevailing wisdom of ancient philosophers as he started asserting his theories. He investigated the laws of motion and gravity, and invented the first astronomical telescope in 1609, which he used to study the surface of the Moon. He also discovered the four largest moons of Jupiter. He supported Copernicus, who believed the Earth circled around the Sun. It was this controversial idea that drove the Catholic Church to sentence Galileo to lifelong house detention for contradicting the Bible, which said the Earth was the center of the Universe.
Michael Jordan
Also known as Air Jordan or His Airness
February 17, 1963
Cumberland Hospital, Brooklyn, New York
Michael Jordan is an American businessman and former professional basketball player. The Chicago Bulls were a losing team that averaged only around 6,000 fans per home game when he was drafted. His aggressive play style, competitive nature, and legendary leaping ability enthralled fans who dubbed him "Air Jordan" and "His Airness." Prior to the 1993–94 NBA season, he abruptly ended his basketball career to play minor league baseball. He then rejoined the Bulls in 1995 and continued to win more championships and accolades. He is still