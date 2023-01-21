The majority of youth-focused groups today appreciate the importance of having a reliable adult figure in a child's life. Children from all backgrounds may benefit greatly from having a mentor.
A mentor is a guide who aids in the development of traits and abilities necessary for success. There are mentors who assist in student's education, the advancement of professional careers, the resolution of interpersonal problems, and even the accomplishment of physical difficulties. An excellent mentor is aware of the importance of being dependable, involved, genuine, and attuned to the requirements of a mentee.
National Mentoring Month is celebrated every January to honor the important role that mentors play in influencing the lives of others. Everything from training employees to motivating and inspiring college students to volunteering with local youth organizations is part of the campaign's focus on ways to help others reach their full potential.
By recruiting more and raising the profile of mentoring, this project hopes to broaden existing mentoring programs. This awareness campaign was established in 2002 by the Harvard School of Public Health to encourage more people to participate in mentoring interactions. In 1990, Raymond Chambers and Geoffrey Boisi founded the non-profit National Mentoring Partnership.
United States presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George Bush have all acknowledged and promoted the annual campaign since its establishment. Recently, the Department of the Air Force announced that it will promote and foster mentoring culture on Dec. 30, 2022 in response to a proclamation by President Joe Biden with the theme "Love your mentoring journey."
Local organizations on Guam have also adapted and developed support-oriented initiatives. The non-profit, Mañe’lu, offers a mentoring program to both children and families. Under this program, high school students have the opportunity to join the organization’s youth leadership program and engage with peers.
For young mentees, mentors typically go to the school the mentee attends during lunchtime and do mentoring activities. Said Mañe’lu Executive Director, Samantha Taitano, “We always have our team at the site to be there and help facilitate any activities or answer any questions on the spot.”
There are many different types of mentoring, one-on-one, virtual, and group sessions being the most common, but the most conventional and frequent type of mentoring is one-on-one, in which a mentor gives direction and counsel to one person. Mentoring can occur at school, at a job, or even at home with your parents.
The world has evolved into a technological world, and virtual mentoring has also emerged. This is an arrangement that takes place virtually where the mentee accepts formal mentoring but receives it via online video calls or through email. Lastly, through group mentoring, a mentor supports several mentees at once with only sporadic one-on-one encounters. It is customary and typically formal in manner in educational settings.
“Anybody who is looking to do community service or volunteer, they're more than welcome to come in,” Taitano added.
She notes that new mentors are trained before being gradually exposed to the activity.
“We're really trying to empower our youth leaders,” she said. “ We hope with these programs that we're doing, kids will feel like they have a sense of leadership and responsibility for what's going on in their community.”
One of the best gifts a child can receive is support. According to statistics reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s leading science-based, data-driven, service organization that protects the public’s health, about one in seven kids experience abuse, are neglected, or lack enough supportive adults in their life. Mentorship fosters social, emotional support, self-assurance, and resilience in children and young adults.
Being inspired by a great boss, coach, or teacher can have a wonderful influence on one's outlook on life. Despite the similarities between the terms "mentor" and "role model," they are not the same. This is so because a mentor's traits are distinct from a role model's.
Being a role model isn’t about providing direct guidance or support. It's about setting a good example for others to follow. Athletes, actors, musicians, parents, teachers, and medical professionals are a few examples of role models. Anyone well-known or in a position of authority can operate as a role model, even if they don't consider themselves to be one. Children and adolescents naturally emulate adults they find admirable because of this.
“Being able to relate to someone who's similar in age or closer in the age range, peers are still in touch with some of the struggles they might be experiencing,” Taitano Said. “Mentors may relate to things a little bit better and understand any struggles the mentee is dealing with. That leads to a really fruitful friendship.”
There are several ways an individual can get involved and offer mentorship in their local community. Aspiring mentors will be able to give their mentees the resources they need to thrive and excel by devoting time to volunteering, offering advice, motivation, emotional support, and advocating positive behavior. Through mentoring, the next generation has greater potential for success and transformative impact within their communities.