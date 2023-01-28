Rising poverty rates are just one of many issues impacting Guam.
Despite residing in a community built with modern conveniences, many residents struggle to "make ends meet" for themselves or their families' necessities.
The percentage of families living in poverty on the island was 16.8% in 2019, with the island's population estimated to be 153,836 in 2020, according to data from the United States' 2020 Island Areas Censuses. To address the statistical needs of the U.S Island Areas, these statistics cover a comprehensive range of demographic, social, economic, and housing information.
Established in September 2021, Project Akudi is a program administered by the local non-profit organization Mañe’lu and is financed by the Guam Housing & Urban Renewal Authority’s Emergency Solutions Grant - Coronavirus, or ESG-CV, GHURA.
The word "Akudi" means "assist" in the Chamoru language and refers to the effort made by this project to provide services to individuals and households who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.
This covers those who are currently staying at the emergency homeless shelter run by Liheng Sinafo in Tamuning as well as clients who were met during street outreach efforts and people who were referred by members of the local community.
The purpose of the initiative is to assist the clients' procurement of permanent residence by providing case management and outreach services.
Guam saw a 9.7% drop in the overall number of unsheltered and sheltered homeless people between the final counts in 2019 and 2020, from 875 to 790.
Some of the specific groups that have been identified include Veterans, victims of domestic violence, those suffering from chronic substance misuse, and those with severe illnesses. According to the Guam Homeless Coalition, several government agencies, non-profit organizations, and private sector businesses have participated in responding to the needs of homeless youth, families, and individuals.
Utilizing best practices to assist the household identify its strengths and opportunities as well as underlying issues that may have contributed to homelessness. Case management services include working closely with clients to acquire and maintain stable housing that is affordable to them, developing an Individualized Service Plan, or ISP, that includes housing plans, setting goals, and helping participants retain housing stability. Additionally, clients are given information to help them access additional appropriate services and take the proper steps to overcome barriers.
Clients are given support in the process of obtaining various documents with the use of this program. Some examples of these documents are a mayor's verification, a temporary Guam ID, a birth certificate, a passport, an i-94, and a United States social security card.
Additionally, when the program conducts a street outreach, it offers assistance with job searching and other employment-related training, referrals to general services and housing programs, outreach to property owners through mediation, life skills training, transportation, and other stabilization and rehousing-related activities.
An outreach is carried out on a regular basis, but on the very last Wednesday of every month, members in the program make a contribution to the Archdiocese of Agana, Ministry to the Homeless Soup Kitchen. According to the program’s Project Coordinator, Jacqueline Thinom-Pong, or Jackie, she feels Project Akudi is a very necessary service and that more people should help contribute or volunteer.
"We are all human," Jackie said. "By taking the time to talk to those in need of assistance, the community is able to recognize and understand them."
There are several ways the community may contribute. By offering food or clothing donations, volunteering at soup kitchens or shelters, or donating to organizations like the Archdiocese of Agana, Ministry to the Homeless' thrift store.
It is possible that Guam will witness a gradual but significant improvement as a result of the efforts being made by the services and mission of Project Akudi to put an end to prevent homelessness on the island.
Contact akudi@manelu.org or call 671-489-0057 if you are aware of someone who is homeless, at risk of becoming homeless, or in need of services.