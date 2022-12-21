Santa: The Man in the Red Suit
==
He’s everyone’s favorite jolly old man with a snow-white beard and a stylish red suit.
According to the storybooks, he had a round face and a little round belly that shook when he laughed like a bowl full of jelly. He lives in the coldest place on Earth amongst a small army of tiny people who help him keep track of lists of boys and girls who are deserving of gifts. They all work tirelessly through the year, reading letters from children all over the world and making toys based on those written requests. Then, on Dec. 24th, this magical man and his team prepare a huge flying sleigh guided by a small herd of enchanted reindeer to make a trip around the world – delivering gifts for those well-behaved children. The man we know as Santa Claus has a history all his own, with his tale spanning all the way back to the third century. Take a look at how this man became one of the most beloved figures for children of all ages.
A Kindly Old Soul Started It All
Santa Claus can be traced back hundreds of years to a monk named St. Nicholas who was so loved and admired for his kindness that he became the source of many legends.
As the story is told, Nicholas was born sometime around 280 A.D. in a small town named Patara, which would have been in the country of Turkey today. His parents were very wealthy, and they lavished him with all the comforts a young boy could want. As he grew, young Nicholas became very religious and was already studying the bible at the age of five.
Unfortunately, when Nicholas was a young man, his parents passed and Nicholas decided to give away all his money and possessions so that he could become a monk and travel. Taking care of the poor and the sick. And, always in secret. Saint Nicholas didn’t desire any recognition for his kind deeds.
In his travels he touched many lives, offering help and guidance to those in need. As this man became more well-known across the land, he was thought of as a father figure and protector of children. He had a reputation for secret gift-giving, such as putting coins in the shoes of those who left them out - unknowingly starting the first of many holiday traditions.
By the Renaissance era, hundreds of years later, St. Nicholas was by far the most popular saint in Europe. The common people so loved St. Nicholas that his legend grew. Children of different countries began to place their shoes beside beds, on windowsills or in front of their fireplaces before going to sleep. When they went seeking their shoes the next morning, they would delight in finding nuts, apples and sweets left by the adored saint.
The most famous St. Nicholas story tells how the custom of hanging up stockings to get presents first started. In the early days of St. Nicholas, he met a very poor man with three daughters. It was custom for the father of a bride to pay the groom a sum of money called a dowry. Unfortunately, his daughters could not get married because he had no money to pay. St. Nicholas came to help this family with the spirit of his secret gift-giving ways.
In the early hours of the morning before the sun came up, St. Nicholas dropped a bag of gold coins down the chimney and into the house of this family. The bag fell into a stocking that had been hung by the fire to dry. St. Nicholas did this a few more times to allow each of the daughters to marry. The poor man was very curious as to who was honoring him with these gifts, so he spied and caught St. Nicholas dropping the bag of coins for his third daughter. Nicholas begged the man to keep his secret, but the story was told soon enough. And after that, every time a secret gift was received, it was thought to be from St. Nicho-las.
All in all, the celebrations that developed from St. Nicholas’ deeds are a tribute to the idea of showing peace, love and charity to the people in your life. Several countries can be credited with keeping this symbolism alive with their celebrations. The country of Holland, however, played the most important role in bringing this historic figure into the new world of America and into a wider role in world history.
Santa Arrives at the Big Apple
In 1626, Dutch merchants founded a town called New Amsterdam on a small island off the coast of the American colonies. These merchants and their families moved from their motherland of Holland and settled in the area bringing their traditions with them. Each year, groups of Dutch families gathered to honor Sinter Klaas, a shortened form of Sint Nikolaas, Dutch for Saint Nicholas.
This newly developed city acknowledged freedom of religion and varied traditions and observances. Saint Nicholas was accepted as the patron of the city and the familiar custom of children putting their shoes out in anticipation of receiving little presents in December appeared in this new town.
There are even reports of visits from Sinterklaas documented in newspapers of the time. When New Amsterdam was captured by the English in 1664, many things changed for the city, including the name which became New York. For more than one hundred years, the customs of Sinterklaas' gift-giving and stories prevailed among the common people of the city - even as new laws made the traditions less accepted and Santa even more secretive.
All over the globe, secret gift-giving stories began to emerge from different cultures. Children knew that it was Santa, just perhaps going by another name. Christkind or Kris Kringle delivered presents to the good kids in Switzerland and Germany. Jultomten delivered presents from a sleigh in Scandinavian countries, Father Christmas filled stockings full of holiday treats in England and Pere Noel gave French children gifts and treats in their shoes to celebrate. Suddenly, the world knew of Santa Claus and his love for the children of all cultures.
Not Just For the Young
In the years that followed, the legend of Santa Claus moved from the fireplace to the printed word, making him an integral part of the culture. In 1822, a Christmas poem was written by a father for his three little girls. The image of Santa, the “jolly old elf” and his chimney entrances gave delight to people of all ages in ‘Twas the Night Before Christ-mas’.
This literary work of art gave people a clear look at the secretive gift giver and his magical ways. His physical features and his supernatural abilities came along with his duty as the worldwide deliveryman in this poem for the ages.
The image of Santa’s sleigh and tiny reindeer flying enchantingly across the starlit skies was immortalized when “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Wonder” was published in 1939. “The most famous reindeer of all,” was born over a hundred years after his eight flying counterparts. More than six million copies of the book were sold in the first seven years of its publication. Then in 1949, Gene Autrey and a few of his friends got together and made Rudolph the subject of his very own holiday song with over two-million delighted customers buying the recording and singing along.
Santa has even been portrayed on the silver screen in countless movies. “Miracle on 34th Street”, made in 1947, is still among the most popular holiday films ever made. Santa, his world, and all his friends had become pop sensations.
Still Spreading Cheer
Today, Santa is an icon. Come the holidays, his likeness can be found on everything from tennis shoes to soda pop. His face and red suit are recognized around the world. He is more popular than Michael Jackson and Mickey Mouse combined.
Santa Claus is all around us, watching to see if we are naughty or nice. We sing songs about him, read stories and poems of his exploits and even watch movies that remind us that he is present in our world today. He has become a part of our world because of his warm and loving spirit of kindness. He serves as a reason to be good and a role model to emulate. He is the world’s superhero and friend to all. Santa Claus is what you believe him to be with all the warmth and love you can hold in your heart.
It’s been a long journey from the beloved St. Nicholas to the man by all names who delights children worldwide. In China, he is called Shengdan Laoren. In Russia, his name is Ded Moroz, where he has a long furry lined coat and a longer beard. In Brazil, he’s known as Papai Noel. No matter what you call him, he is still the same man whose caring gifts continue to model true selfless generosity.
This holiday season, if you happen to hear sleigh bells or hear the pitter patter of reindeer hooves on your roof, smile to yourself and know that you are a part of the history and the spirit of this holiday season.
