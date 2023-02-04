A female physician was uncommon in the 1800's. Before Elizabeth Blackwell came along, it was actually unheard of for a woman to be a doctor. Being the first female physician in modern times, she strove to increase opportunities for women in the medical field and to give underprivileged women and children access to high-quality care. Graduating and ranking at the top of her class from Geneva Medical College, she became the country's first woman to have a medical degree.
*SubHed*Early years
Born on Feb. 03, 1821 in England, Elizabeth Blackwell was the third of nine children in a wealthy and deeply religious family, who worshiped in an independent Protestant church. Her father, Samuel, was a social activist who supported women's rights, had a positive attitude towards his children, and believed in developing their full potential. The problem is that Elizabeth was raised in a society where females were not permitted the same opportunities as males.
Women were expected to preserve a housewife standard in the 1800’s. Taking care of the housework, cooking, and childcare, women played a very different role than males did. They were not permitted to speak out, possess property, pursue further education, or work at any job they chose. Females were supposed to adhere to a standard that society had set for them.
The Blackwell family immigrated to America in 1832 and settled in Cincinnati, Ohio. When her father passed away in 1838, the family was left in financial difficulty and without any means of support. Alongside her mother and two older sisters, Elizabeth worked in the largely female-dominated field of teaching.
*SubHed*The journey to medicine
A dying friend who stated having a female doctor would have made her experience better inspired Blackwell to pursue medicine. Although the majority of doctors were men, there were a few female apprentices and unlicensed doctors, but there were very few medical schools and none that accepted women.
While she was teaching, she resided with a family of two southern physicians who served as her mentors. She later returned to Philadelphia in 1847 in hopes that her colleagues would be able to assist her in enrolling into a medical school. She was rejected by every institution she applied to. Regardless, she continued to submit applications. Eventually, she was accepted to New York's Geneva Medical College.
She was, in fact, accepted under peculiar circumstances as the medical faculty at the college treated her application as a joke. The attending students were informed that a woman had submitted an application to become a doctor and would be accepted provided there were no objections.
At 26 years old, she began her new life as a medical student, shocking everyone due to the accepted convention in America that women should not pursue higher education, especially in the field of medicine. She faced prejudice, discrimination and challenges in college as she was forced to sit in a different section during lectures and was frequently excluded from labs. For defying her gender stereotype, she was despised by the local community and labeled a scandalous woman.
She spent the summer at Blockley Almshouse in Philadelphia between her two years of medical school, where she was given permission to observe the patients and physicians. She spent time there observing the city's neediest patients, many of whom had typhus, a disease that is preventable with proper sanitation.
As a result of her perseverance and diligent work, she earned the respect of the professors and her classmates. Her graduating thesis dealt with typhus and emphasized the importance of personal hygiene and sanitation in disease prevention. She ranked top of her class, becoming the first woman in America to be granted a medical degree on Jan. 23, 1849. Her goal following graduation was to become a surgeon. Her sister Emily followed in her footsteps five years later, graduating from Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, with a medical degree in 1854.
*SubHed*Studies abroad
She continued her medical practice in London and Paris. She obtained training and hands-on obstetrics experience after enrolling at La Maternité, a maternity hospital, on Jun. 30, 1849. She also began to emphasize preventative care and hygiene practices during her time there after noticing male doctors regularly sparked epidemics by failing to wash their hands after treating patients.
Unfortunately, it was at La Maternité that her hopes of becoming a surgeon were ruined. Pus from a wound on an infant she was treating accidently squirted into her left eye, which later became infected. She contracted Ophthalmia, resulting in the loss of vision in her left eye. Following a period of recovery, she relocated to London in 1850 and underwent an internship with Dr. James Paget at St. Bartholomew's Hospital.
*SubHed*Leaving her mark on the world
Returning to New York City in 1851, Dr. Blackwell discovered there was still discrimination against female doctors there, which left them with few patients and made it difficult for women to serve in clinics and hospitals.
Two years later, with help from her Quaker friends, she opened her own dispensary in a one-room apartment to assist underprivileged women. She took this action since she was turned down by other hospitals because of her gender.
After four years of gathering donations, she expanded her small clinic and opened the New York Infirmary for Indigent Women and Children. Her sister Emily and another licensed doctor, Marie Zackrzewska, assisted in running the hospital. The clinic developed a solid reputation and started to serve as a training ground for nurses. One of its goals was to help female physicians find gainful employment in the medical field.
During a year-long lecture tour across the United Kingdom in 1858, she inspired many women to pursue careers in medicine. She broke ground by being the first woman to be included on the British Medical Register but continued her work at the New York hospital after her return in 1859.
After the Civil War broke out, she helped establish the Women's Central Relief Association. In 1861, this group was instrumental in forming the United States Sanitary Commission, a large organization composed largely of women that supported the Union army by giving soldiers access to food, clothes, and medical aid. During the war, she advocated for better hygiene for wounded troops and trained nurses to serve the cause. Her plans to build a women's medical college and endow a chair in hygiene had to be put on hold as a result of the war and its aftermath.
She eventually started pursuing her long-held goal of founding a medical college for women once the war was over. With the founding of the Woman's Medical College of the New York Infirmary, this ambition came true.
There were fifteen first-year students and nine faculty members when the institution first opened; among them were Elizabeth, professor of hygiene, and her sister Emily, who taught obstetrics and diseases of women. The college used entrance tests to select students, and it provided them with a graded curriculum over the course of three years, as well as clinical training and an external examination board. Her tenure there was brief, despite the fact that the institution persisted until the Cornell University Medical School allowed admission to women in 1899.
Just one year after the college's opening, Elizabeth left the institution for her sister to manage as she made a permanent move to London. In 1875, she established a prosperous practice in London and was appointed professor of gynecology at the new London School of Medicine for Women. She also authored several books and contributed to the founding of the National Health Society. The society’s motto was ‘prevention is better than cure.’ However, due to personal health complications, she had to retire from both lecturing and medical practice.
*SubHed* A life well lived
In her later years, Elizabeth Blackwell more frequently spent her summers at Kilmun, a seaside community on Scotland's Holy Loch. It was here she would suffer severe head trauma from a fall down a flight of stairs, which rendered her physically and mentally disabled. She had a stroke a year later and passed on May 31, 1910, at the age of 89 in her Hastings home. Elizabeth was laid to rest in the St. Munn's Parish Church cemetery in Kilmun.
Dr. Blackwell went above and beyond for the advancement of women in medicine. She paved the way for women in the medical field and advanced their education through lectures and the founding of her own women's medical institutions. In her later years, she wrote multiple medical books and an autobiography. Even up to the end of her days, she continued to support women in medicine.