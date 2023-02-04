The coastal village of Asan and the community of Ma'ina, which have united as one, make up a significant portion of central Guam and are located just south of Hagåtña. Prior to the arrival of the Spaniards, Asan was mostly a fishing village that transitioned to agriculture after their arrival. On the fertile flatland that lay between the shore and the hills, villages raised taro, rice, and sugar cane.
The CHamoru word hassan, meaning "scarce" or "rare," is the origin of the name Asan. The name of the sub community of Ma’ina also originates from the CHamoru language. Ma'ina refers to "ina," which means to illuminate or shine on.
The long-standing relationship between the Guam people and the US military has been a defining feature of Guam's history. The Marine Corps has maintained a constant presence on Guam ever since Marine Barracks Guam was established in 1899. Asan Point was converted into a U.S. Marine Corps base complete with barracks, a small arms range, and a quartermaster store in 1922. However, an order was put in place to demilitarize the entire island in 1931.
Before World War II, Congress declared Guam to be inadmissible, in part because of its distant location. A Japanese Navy air unit began conducting reconnaissance flights over Guam in October of that same year.
On Dec. 4, 1941, the 144th Infantry Division of the Japanese Army, also known as the South Seas Detachment, seized the 5th Defense Force in Rota and moved it to Guam. A few days later, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor and Guam on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 1941.
The meager Chamorro and American military garrison was unable to repel the overwhelming attack force, this led to the island being surrendered to the Japanese. With Guam serving as a backup airfield, the Philippines was to be shut off from the United States. But the major objective of the Japanese invasion of Guam was to secure the vital sea route.
The CHamoru community suffered under the Japanese occupation from work camps that required them to dig tank traps, build and pave roads, and maintain airfields. The islanders were forced to learn and speak Japanese, grow food for the invaders, and built structures such as tank barriers, pillboxes and gun emplacements for the Japanese military.
During World War II, Asan beach played a vital part in the American recapture of Guam from the occupying Japanese forces, with the code name for the Guam operation "Stevedore."
The Japanese also knew the U.S military was prepared to seize Guam in June of that year. Asan and Hågat beaches were bombarded and attacked by U.S cruisers, battleships, and aircraft on Jun. 16, 1944. The battle for Saipan and the naval combat of the Philippine Sea, often known as the Marianas Turkey Shoot, postponed the invasion from its original date of Jun.18, 1944.
The new invasion date was scheduled for Jul. 21, 1944. Defensive positions were established by the Japanese on Asan, Adelup Points, and other various locations. After landing at four separate points along the coast, nine Marine battalions launched coordinated beach assaults, capturing the Orote Peninsula between Asan and Libugon Hill, which was later renamed Nimitz Hill following the war.
The battle lasted for days, with the Japanese conducting their final desperate attacks against the Marines. While the Asan area was conquered on Jul. 28, the rest of the island's organized resistance wasn't put down until Aug. 10.
In the fight for Guam, approximately 55,000 Marine and Army personnel took part. During the twenty-one days of fighting, 1,866 American service members perished in the line of duty or died from wounds.
Following the war, Asan Beach was referred to as “Camp Asan.” This served as the command post and quarters for the U.S Navy Seabees that helped restore the island from 1948 through 1967. It resembled a miniature military base because it had homes, a theater outside, tennis courts, and a fire station.
The Navy transformed the structures into a medical annex in 1968 in order to prepare for the Vietnam War. Through Guam, approximately 111,000 refugees entered the nation altogether.
Supertyphoon Pamela destroyed all of the remaining buildings in 1976, forcing the Navy to clear the region of the debris. Following the National Park Service's acquisition of the area in 1978, the War in the Pacific National Historical Park was subsequently established.
The village was restored in the 1980s by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. This transformation gave the community a more contemporary suburban aspect as opposed to its more traditional Spanish atmosphere. The former Naval headquarters, the Top of the Mar restaurant, and a number of upscale homes were all constructed on Nimitz Hill, which bears the name of Admiral Chester Nimitz of the U.S Navy.
Asan Beach Park, now known as the Asan Beach Unit of the War in the Pacific National Historical Park, still consists of a significant grassy meadow with coconut trees, but it has since been adorned with pavilions, a popular walking path, the Liberator's Memorial, and historical artifacts honoring the battle that took place in Asan at the conclusion of World War II.