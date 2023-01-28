Bordered by the southern communities of Piti, Yona, Talo’fo’fo’, and Agat, the village of Sånta Rita-Sumai is one of Guam's smallest and calmest municipalities. Replete with flora and fauna, Sånta Rita is also home to the island's United States Naval Station and Magazine.
Similar to the municipality of Tamuning, the village is named after the patron saint, St. Rita of Cascia, rather than a term from the CHamoru language.
Sumai was a thriving commercial port due to its proximity to the San Luis de Apra Harbor and was regularly utilized as an anchorage by whalers and sailors during the Spanish era.
The steep cliffs behind the village and other locations were fortified by the Spaniards to protect the harbor as it grew into a profitable little port town in the 1800s. However, the cannons were in terrible condition when the Americans sailed into Apra to capture Guam without resistance during the Spanish-American War in 1898.
When the Americans grew suspicious of the Japanese, they strengthened the same cliff line and stationed a Marine Corps Aircraft Squadron nearby during World War I. This community became home to a significant percentage of the United States Navy's operations after they seized control of the island.
Through a station built by the Trans-Pacific Cable Company in 1903, communication between Asia and the U.S was made possible. This municipality was one of the initial targets of the Japanese invasion on Dec. 8, 1941, because of its importance as a hub for military shipping and communications.
In the first few days of occupation, the Japanese immediately removed the locals to make space for a Japanese garrison. Most residents fled and dispersed inward to their ranches in the jungles and took shelter in the Fena caves, many families became divided. As concentration camps were built and dispersed throughout the island by foreigners, some were captured and traveled as far as Malesso' and the Mannengon hills in Yona.
Sumai was heavily destroyed during the battle to reclaim control of the island. Because the population had to be relocated, the Naval administration constructed a temporary hamlet, which is now known as Sånta Rita. This new village was built with wooden structures and thatched roofs.
Most of the inhabitants from Sumai decided to stay in the new community of Santa Rita despite the fact they had been uprooted so often throughout the conflict. Military officials forbade them from returning to the old village after seizing the entire hamlet, as well as Orote Peninsula and all other property in and surrounding Apra Harbor. Sumai's former location is now a part of Naval Station.
It is common to hear Manåmko’ refer to themselves as "I taotao Sumai,” or the people of Sumai. These are the residents that were evicted from their homes and land during the Japanese occupation. This is the only group of Chamorrus that have been explicitly and permanently prohibited from returning to their village following World War II.
The land still bears a deep significance to the former residents despite the impediments that hinder them from visiting their old village grounds. There used to be a memorial mass held annually to honor those who perished in the Fena caves, but the location has been sealed off by security due to its proximity to Naval Magazine since 9/11. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita-Sumai is now the location of the annual memorial ceremony.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, the Mayor's Office, the Senior Citizens Center, and the baseball field are the focal points of most village activities. The community hold two fiestas each year, one in May to honor the village's patron saint and one in December for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
The village cemetery serves as the most prominent physical memory of the once-vibrant community. Otherwise, only a few remnants, including a cross from the community's Catholic church, remain.